“Strength is one of the most interesting characteristics of silk,” declares an online ad for this precious fabric. “At first touch, you might be fooled into thinking silk is fragile but it’s actually one of the strongest fabrics there is. It may be elegant and gentle on your skin, but underneath the shine it’s brimming with power.”

This may be true. But not in the ways that consumers probably assume. Silk’s beauty and softness stand in stark contrast with the harsh reality of silk production, including the bonded labour that has long been associated with its processing.

Silk is a prominent part of the cultural heritage of Central Asia – which includes the former Soviet republics of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan – where the fabric is much sought after. While silk production in the region dates back centuries, it intensified during the Soviet era, as did cotton, which is also indigenous to Central Asia. Both became part of rural inhabitants’ rhythm of life, not by choice, but via the Soviet Union’s all-encompassing state-planned economy.

Today, silk production is still a key part of some Central Asian economies, including in Tajikistan. The work is as hard as it’s always been, but, now, individuals bear the cost with little support.

Individual responsibility – and liability

In Soviet times, the large-scale, state-owned and/or collective farms in lowland Tajikistan bred silkworms. The worms feed on mulberry leaves and on most farms, a portion of land was allocated to mulberry trees.

Farm production units known as brigades tasked individual labourers with silk production, sometimes in specifically designated places known as the pillakhona (silk room), where the caterpillars were kept and bred.

Nowadays, production volumes are much smaller than they were in the Soviet era. Tajik scientists, whose careers have centred on improving domestic caterpillar and mulberry tree varieties, talk with nostalgia about the past. They lament the demise of the domestic silk production sector and associated scientific research.