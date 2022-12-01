Since the city of Kherson was liberated from Russian occupation in mid-November, Ukrainian law enforcement has been recording war crimes that occurred in the city and nearby areas – at a rate of around 70 reports per day.

Abductions of civilians happened most frequently. Often they were for no obvious reason – even people simply walking along the street could be abducted. They were usually detained, interrogated and tortured, sometimes for a day, sometimes for much longer.

“I don’t think there was any logic to it,” explained Stanislav Troshin, deputy chair of Kherson city council.

“I think that [most abductions] happened completely at random. The Russians had a small dormant agent network.” He believes only 5% of detentions would have been the result of actual intelligence about pro-Ukrainian activity gleaned from informants.

According to Troshin, Russian forces’ campaigns of detention and torture were most intense in the cities of Kherson, Nova Kakhovka and Kakhovka – the latter two remain under Russian occupation. In Kherson, torture sites have been discovered in four locations, and authorities say there are more.

openDemocracy spoke to three men who were abducted by Russian forces earlier this year. They described what they went through – including beatings, threats and torture. We’ve not used their full names, in order to protect their families.

Viktor – abducted at random

At the end of July, Viktor, 50, was talking to a neighbour in front of his house in suburban Kherson when two Russians, in civilian clothing and carrying weapons, arrived. They detained him at gunpoint without explanation, but left his neighbour.

They put a bag over his head, tied his hands behind his back and took him away in a car.

Viktor ended up in a cell. At one point, he managed to lift the bag covering his eyes and saw concrete walls and a pipe to which his hands were tied. Holes in the wall, around 40cm in diameter, ran through all the cells, each of which contained a prisoner.

When the Russians beat a prisoner, everyone could hear it via the holes. Viktor heard soldiers breaking a prisoner’s ribs, legs and arms, and then a soldier saying: “Let’s wrap him up with plaster.”