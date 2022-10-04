For five days in late September, residents of occupied eastern and southern Ukraine were persuaded – in the presence of armed Russian soldiers – by local collaborators and visiting Russian officials to vote in a sham referendum on joining the Russian Federation.

Unsurprisingly, the results went Russia’s way and Vladimir Putin formally annexed the four regions – Donetsk and Luhansk in the east, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south – in a stage-managed ceremony in Moscow last Friday. In a long and angry speech, Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, threatened a nuclear response if Ukraine made any efforts to take back any territory.

However, the Ukrainian military seems to have done exactly that – it has made further incursions into Kherson and Donetsk regions.

On Monday, as the Russian parliament rubber-stamped the annexation, Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that the future borders of the newly annexed territories “would be consulted on together with their residents”. A hint to many, that the final borders of Russia’s “new territory” are not yet set in stone.

Below we explain how the sham referendums played out, and how the resistance movement within the occupied regions, particularly Kherson, are fighting back.

Confusion in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia

The voting dates of the so-called ‘referendum’ in southern and eastern Ukraine were suddenly announced on 20 September. The dates were immediate: 23 to 27 September.

But there was some confusion about what this meant.

Until the last moment, the occupying authorities in Zaporizhzhia region could not say which exact territories were declaring independence and asking to join the Russian Federation. The Russian army had seized 60% of the region in March, but failed to move further since.

Just the week before, Evgeny Balitsky, head of the pro-Russian administration, had publicly postponed the referendum in Zaporizhzhia indefinitely, citing residents’ “safety”.

On the eve of the vote, Vladimir Rogov (who calls himself a member of the “main council” of the Zaporizhzhia administration) promised that the referendum would determine the future of the entire region. Including the city of Zaporizhzhia itself, a million-strong sprawling agglomeration that is still under Kyiv control and is an important humanitarian and defence hub for central Ukraine.