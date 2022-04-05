It is May 1995, and Bosnia is in its third year of war. I’m travelling with a Workers Aid convoy from the UK, Spain and France. After a week of driving, our dozen or so lorries arrive at the foot of Mount Milankovic, which is territory controlled by the Bosnian army. A soldier approaches us. A local volunteer, he wears jeans and plimsolls.

“Good news,” he says. “We’ve pushed the enemy back and now control the road round the mountain, but it’s under sniper fire. You can take the old track over the mountain, or this road.”

We have a convoy meeting. First-timers want to go over the mountain. Old hands want to take the other route and risk the snipers.

We are trying to get to Tuzla, a mining and industrial city of 120,000 people that has been besieged for two years.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

All real roads into the city are blocked: the only way to reach Tuzla is a dirt track made during the war, complete with crazy hairpin bends and so steep in places that clutches burn out.

Lorries that get stuck often have to be pushed over the side of the mountain to keep this one track open. Drivers in the know prefer to risk the snipers, and explain why. We have to take out all the bulbs from our lorries and then drive, in total darkness, bumper to bumper behind a police car whose driver knows the way. Though the previous convoy was hit, we get through unharmed and deliver our supplies of food, mining equipment and educational material to the city’s trade unions.

Workers Aid for Bosnia was started in 1993. Everyone had seen images of extreme violence against civilians on television, but most people, including me, felt powerless. The war was reported as an ethnic conflict. Bosnia’s population was an equal mix of Croats (historically Catholics), Serbs (Eastern Orthodox) and Bosniacs (Muslims). Few people were actually religious. The media and Western political narrative was that these communities woke up one morning and started killing each other. If this was true, what could anyone do? Western policy backed the idea of geographically separating people.