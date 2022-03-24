Oksana Slobodyana, a nurse and activist with the ‘Be like Nina’ nurses movement from Lviv

The neurosurgery department at Okhmatdyt children’s hospital in Kyiv moved to Lviv, to my hospital. The resuscitation and cardiology departments too. If someone needs an organ transplant, they can’t wait. You can delay a little, but you still need to do it. In general, there are many children. Not every department is overcrowded, but many are.

There are also constant air raids in Lviv. And nurses, in addition to their main duties, are responsible for evacuating patients. This is especially difficult for children in intensive care, or in the surgical wing, where they are bedridden without their parents. You need to take this baby with all these tubes and devices, and carry them down to the bomb shelter. This is a very difficult situation. After all, it’s better to not touch these children at all. And then you have to carry them up and down two or three times a day. This is very hard psychologically, and also physically.

One mother started an argument, saying that she’d already been down to the bomb shelter three times, but there was no bombing and she’d no longer go to the shelter. But it’s the doctors who are responsible for the situation. You have to find a psychologist to be able to help and support, and sometimes scold. Every situation is different. No one pays attention to labour rights because of the war. This is logical. Well, we are sacrificing ourselves. We won’t try to defend our rights over nothing, we understand that the situation in the country is even worse. This is our Ukrainian nature.

Oleskiy Chupryna, a surgeon and head of an independent trade union from the Poltava region

In general, our situation is calm. The hospital is operating normally. None of the staff has gone anywhere. Of course, everything is ready for a mass casualty situation – bomb shelters and so on. But we are still accepting most ordinary patients.

There are certain restrictions; we try not to keep patients in hospital, we transfer them to outpatient treatment. But we are ready, we are here.

All doctors are liable for military service, we are all in the operational reserve. Some doctors have already been called up. But we have certain responsibilities, and we are fulfilling our duties in our city.

We are getting supplies according to the old, 2014 tradition: volunteers. We have not been lucky with our hospital’s administration, it lives its own life. As for volunteering, I don’t know how it works in other cities, but here we see, sometimes, a not entirely rational use of volunteer groups. They work on their own and there is no logical connection with their work and ours. If they bring us something we don’t need, I try to transfer it to other hospitals. I do a normal day at work. Then after work I coordinate between volunteer groups. I’m trying to sort out the logistics.

It’s quiet, which is both relaxing and slightly straining. We are on standby. It is exhausting. But this is completely different from our colleagues in Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Mariupol. I have a friend in Kharkiv, but he is now in such a state that all I can do is call him once a day, hear his voice and that’s it. There’s a lot of shelling there.