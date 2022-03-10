Accessing food and medicine in a warzone: Ukraine’s supply crisis

A few days ago, my daughter turned 25. She has the world at her feet.

She has studied at a university in the Czech Republic, can speak several European languages and has volunteered with a childrens’ school in France.

We have friends across Europe who are ready to take her in. She could have a great future. But this week, she told me that this is not her path.

Like so many others in Ukraine, she is instead preparing to turn her back on that future, deciding instead to risk her life to defend her home town of Kamyanske, on the Dnipro river.

Writing this article is difficult. The duty of a father calls on me to protect my daughter from the horrors of war. But the duty of a journalist, even under martial law, requires me to be honest and objective. This is a cruel predicament that breaks the hearts of many Ukrainians, and is the clearest illustration of the military and humanitarian crisis that has befallen our country.

Empty shelves

Kamyanske, located almost in the centre of Ukraine, is next to the regional capital, Dnipro.

We don’t have any bombing yet. The area is considered safe for civilians. But even here, air raid alerts sound several times a day and you can feel the cold and inexorable pressure of war, despite our distance from the Russian bombardment.

As Russia began its invasion, locals rushed to sweep food off supermarket shelves, fearing supply disruptions. Almost immediately, fresh meat, canned food, cereals and pasta disappeared from the shelves.

Most people in Ukraine simply do not have the resources to make any significant food supplies, with at least 60% of the population living in poverty. Monthly pensions before the war, on average, did not exceed €100-150 per person. Those who work in the public sector, enterprises and organisations that are financed by local and national state budgets, receive very low wages.

This social division can also be seen on supermarket shelves, at least in Kamyanske. Most food shortages have been visible in the cheaper shops and supermarkets. By contrast, in the town’s supermarkets designed for more affluent consumers, it has still been possible to buy expensive varieties of meat, sausages, butter, cereals and other products.