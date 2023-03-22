A new investigation has cast doubt on the conviction of a prominent Ukrainian human rights defender and anti-fascist activist in Russian-occupied Luhansk, in the east of the country.

Maksym Butkevych was sentenced to 13 years in prison on 10 March, for attempted murder and violating the customs of war in Severodonetsk, a city occupied by Russia in summer last year. A court in the self-proclaimed “Luhansk People’s Republic” announced it had convicted the veteran activist of firing a grenade launcher at two civilians during the battle for the city on 4 June 2022.

But message logs between Butkevych and colleagues suggests he was not in Severodonetsk on the day in question.

Graty, a Ukrainian media outlet that focuses on the law and justice system, acquired the correspondence during its investigation into Butkevych’s conviction.

Get the free oDR newsletter A weekly summary of our latest stories about the post-Soviet world. Sign up now

Alexander Butkevych, Maksym’s father, said: “There is not a word of truth in the so-called verdict.”

Butkevych was taken prisoner last summer while fighting in eastern Ukraine; his capture was announced on 24 June by Russian forces, who published a video of his interrogation online.

Russian state media then launched a campaign to discredit the activist, presenting him as a “Nazi” guilty of attacking civilians – in stark contrast to his background in pro-refugee and anti-fascist and anti-racist organising in Ukraine.

“It’s so Orwellian,” former student activist Yevheniia Polshchykova told openDemocracy at the time. “They literally take an anti-fascist, a human rights defender, and call him a Nazi.”

The last time Alexander Butkevych heard from his son was on 18 June last year, when he received a message that simply said: “Everything is bad.” The next day, his son’s unit went to the frontline.