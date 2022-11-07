Many Ukrainian journalists have swapped their dictaphones for rifles, and gone to serve on the frontline against the Russian army. Thousands more are risking their lives to report from battlefields and conflict-affected areas.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s ruling Servant of the People party has decided to tighten its control over the press.

Until now, Ukraine has not created any official censorship body during the Russian invasion thanks to high levels of self-censorship among journalists, who have rightly or wrongly, complied – voluntarily or perhaps under duress – with many restrictions from military and civilian officials.

But new draft legislation will subordinate all media outlets to a single state body that has the power to warn, fine and, ultimately, shut down any outlet.

Under the draft bill’s powers, Ukraine’s National Council of Television and Radio Broadcasting will gain powers to regulate newspapers, online media or digital platforms that provide media services – alongside its existing authority over TV and radio.

If signed into law by president Volodymyr Zelenskyi, it will give unprecedented powers of control over Ukraine’s press.

Unprecedented state control

This is not the first time the Ukrainian government has attempted to introduce legislation to control the media. A similar law appeared almost three years ago, at the start of Volodymyr Zelenskyi’s administration.

Then, most Ukrainian journalism organisations were categorically opposed to the legislation. The law was considered too tough, and the powers assigned to the National Council too extreme for a democratic society such as Ukraine. As a result, in May 2020, the Ukrainian parliament failed to approve it and the bill was sent for revision.

But now, after nine months of Russia’s war on Ukraine, we are seeing a repeat of a scenario familiar to anyone who has observed the recent stringent and radical changes to the country’s labour laws.

In order to pass the new media law, the Ukrainian government and its parliamentary allies are using rhetoric about the need for reform – in support of Ukraine’s EU membership, no less – and the effects of the Russian invasion.

In reality, it’s all about control.