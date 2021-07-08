The slow-burn crisis inside Ukraine’s pension system

However, the projections for the country’s demographic future are even worse. According to the authors of a draft law on accumulative pension insurance, by 2050 the number of citizens of Ukraine may be reduced to 33 million. At the same time, the share of pensioners will increase from the current 23% to 35% of the total population of the country. The government believes that the solidarity system simply will not be able to provide for such a number of pensioners. And this is the main reason for the accelerated introduction of the second level of pension reform – compulsory accumulative pension insurance.

In fact, the government plans to introduce another type of mandatory pension contributions. However, unlike the solidarity system, funded pensions will go to special accounts with authorised banks or licensed private pension funds. According to one of the latest draft pieces of legislation, there are also plans to create a special state pension fund, in addition to the existing one – serving the solidarity system.

“Appeals to the demographic crisis and the crisis in the labour market, which underpin the introduction of the second level of the pension reform, may signal that the authorities do not see solutions, or are not ready to implement in order to overcome these crises,” says Oksana Dutchak, an expert at the Center for Social and Labor Research.

“In addition, you need to understand that when you have a large share of people working in the shadow labour market, the second level system will not work for a significant number of citizens.”

Unsuccessful reform of the solidarity system

Five years ago, during the presidency of Petro Poroshenko, the Ukrainian government made an attempt to legalise employment in the country’s labour market and reform the solidarity pension system at the same time.

With the support of the parliamentary majority, the government almost halved the size of the so-called ‘single social contribution’ (pension and other social payments), which is charged to people who are officially employed. In total, these costs decreased from 41% to 22%.

At the same time, the government tightened fines for illegal employment, raising their size for employers to 60,000 hryvnia (approximately 1,800 euros). The government also almost doubled the minimum wage.

The calculation was that a decrease in the rate of social contributions against the background of increased sanctions for illegal use of employment would stimulate business to come out of the shadows. And the increase in minimum wages would provide the required amount of guaranteed receipts of money to the accounts of the state pension fund in order to pay current pension obligations.

Initially, this plan seemed to work. For example, by the end of 2019, the official level of “shadow employment” fell to its lowest level in the last decade – 21%. This data was provided by Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy last year with reference to the State Employment Service of Ukraine .

At the same time, according to the former minister of economy Timofiy Milovanov, out of 28.5 million able-bodied citizens in Ukraine, only 12.8 million are legally employed. The rest are either employed in the shadow sector or have left the country altogether. The latter number roughly seven million citizens.

As a result, neither the government of former prime minister Volodymyr Groisman, nor the other two governments already appointed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi since his election in 2019, have managed to radically change Ukraine’s ‘shadow employment’ situation. The labour market crisis was exacerbated by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

All this resulted in a growing deficit of the solidarity pension system and made it impossible to significantly increase pensions – an election promise by Zelenskyi.

Storming the pension system

Yevhen Kolishevskyi hoped that the state would deal with the pension reform, which began back in 2004. Since then, he has made contributions to the solidarity pension system, and now the government says that this system is on the verge of collapse. Kolishevskyi has thus found himself in the same situation as many millions of his compatriots – his future holds not only old age, but also poverty.

Aware of this growing problem, the Ukrainian government’s current efforts to launch compulsory pension insurance are more reminiscent of a decisive (or desperate – depending on your point of view) storm of parliament. The government has constantly referred to the growing threat of the collapse of the solidarity pension system, and a campaign has been launched in the media in support of the government’s pension reform initiative.

The expert community has been divided. The key question was whether the funded system should be launched now, or whether the solidarity pension system should be stabilised first.

“Will the launch of the second level pension system solve the pension fund deficit? There are several threats here. The first of them is Ukraine’s unstable economy in recent years and the vague prospects for its stabilisation,” says Dutchak. “In conditions where we have an absence of economic growth and the continuation of economic crises, the same thing that happens to any other savings can happen to pension savings: in the period before a person retires, they will significantly depreciate. Stable investment of savings and their proper administration by operators may also be threatened by economic instability, speculation and corruption risks.”

The Ukrainian parliament’s main research directorate went even further in its criticism, bluntly stating that in conditions of economic instability, introducing funded pension insurance means discrediting the very idea of ​​funded pensions.

In addition, official experts pointed out that Ukraine does not have a securities market, and there will be simply nowhere to invest funds collected in savings accounts – except to lend them to the government.

What will happen next is still unknown. After negotiations over the percentage of deducted wages that should go to the state pension system under the new law, the updated draft legislation has stalled after coming under criticism from other ministries.

The parliamentary opposition, represented by the pro-Russian Opposition Platform – For Life party, proposes an alternative bill that would link the second level system to a stable economy – but there is practically no chance that the opposition bill will be supported in Parliament.

The government, meanwhile, insists on adopting a law on compulsory accumulative pension insurance this year, so that the new system can start working from 2023. Otherwise, its introduction will be delayed for at least another year.

“Most likely, I will have to work all my life,” says Yevhen Kolishevskyi.