UK MPs have called for a post-war reconstruction process that benefits “every Ukrainian” and includes a role for the country’s trade unions and civil society.

Since Russia’s invasion, Ukraine’s government has signalled a permanent move away from consulting trade unions as part of its reconstruction and reform agenda, sparking fears for workers’ rights.

International reconstruction discussions have, so far, largely been silent on the Ukrainian government’s approach of pushing through radical deregulation of workplace protections and socio-economic policy.

“The people of Ukraine should have a proper say in how [reconstruction] happens and what it would look like, including the democratic participation of trade unions and civil society,” Labour MP Nadia Whittome told openDemocracy.

She added: “The substantial sums that will be pumped into Ukraine must not be allowed to disappear into the hands of private company shareholders or rich oligarchs, but should instead be used to build shared wealth and prosperity that every Ukrainian can benefit from.”

Whittome’s approach was echoed by Tony Lloyd MP, the vice chair of the UK’s all-party parliamentary group on Ukraine. He said a “just reconstruction” would “ensure that the rights the Ukrainian people are fighting so hard to defend are maintained and strengthened”.

“As is the case all over the world, the active participation of trade unions and civil society in that process is vital – a just reconstruction is one which is led by the Ukrainian people, for the Ukrainian people,” Lloyd said.