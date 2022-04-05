According to Nurlan, due to the increase in prices for most goods, his family has to save money – there is only enough money for food and other essentials.

“Unemployment is rising in all sectors. Employers are now increasingly demanding Russian citizenship. And what about those who have a mortgage or a loan? After all, we came here to earn at least something,” Nurlan complains.

Another Kyrgyzstani, Anvar, came to Moscow in 2010. He works loading produce at one of the city’s markets. Prior to the invasion of Ukraine, he managed to send about 70,000 rubles a month to his relatives.

Transferring money home has recently become problematic. More than a third of the funds being sent to Kyrgyzstan came through the Western Union service, but since Russia invaded Ukraine, Western Union has stopped operating in Russia. Other services, such as Unistream, Zolotaya Korona and CONTACT, still operate.

“I used to send money in dollars, but now if you transfer in rubles, you only get pennies. It’s not an option. So we are waiting for the exchange rate to drop. I haven’t sent anything to my family for a month now. I tell them to be patient,” Anvar says.

Financial squeeze

For the most part, labour migrants in Russia are the only breadwinners for their relatives in Kyrgyzstan. Some support the day-to-day lives of their children and elderly parents, others save up for the medical treatment of a loved one, or repay a loan. But now it is difficult for migrants to feed themselves.

“Those who have a permanent job still survive somehow. Those who have financial problems have already begun to leave. Some are waiting for April, in case the situation will get better then,” says Anvar. “Of course, there are people who make less than 50,000 rubles a month. And they still need to pay rent, buy groceries, and do paperwork. Rather than work for that kind of money, it’s better to go to your family, to your homeland.”.

At the end of February, the number of potential labour migrants to Russia dropped significantly, but this did not last long, says Aiymzhan Imanalieva, a migration specialist with a project that works directly on migrants’ rights in Russia.

“After the start of the war, there was silence for a week. People were confused: they did not know whether to go to Russia or not. Now I’m starting to notice that 80% of people [who worked in Russia] are leaving, while the rest are still hesitating. Basically, those who are poorly versed in the situation go. Lack of money and unemployment force them to leave their families even in such a difficult time,” Imanalieva says.

However, not everyone realises what difficulties they will have to face. Many people choose the ‘easy’ way – to work outside Russia’s official labour law, and in return they encounter numerous violations of their rights by employers.

She points out that for local landlords who rent apartments to migrants, many refuse to register citizens of Central Asian states with the migration authorities – which means it’s hard for the latter to gain official employment status. Meanwhile, Russian employers are less willing to employ people who do not have Russian passports.

“The situation of migrants has been deteriorating since the beginning of the pandemic. Tough immigration raids are being carried out, the Russian police are checking people’s documents more often,” Imanalieva points out.

Mass return

While sanctions against Russia were aimed at the ruling or military elite, it is now ordinary people who are suffering. Migrant workers are the first to be hit, which has unforeseen consequences back home. While the prospect of a mass return of migrant workers in Russia to Central Asian states was once considered impossible, it’s become realistic, says anthropologist Aksana Ismailbekova, who believes it’s now only a matter of time.

“If we do see a mass return, then Central Asian governments will have to deal with high levels of youth unemployment, as well as poverty and instability,” says Ismailbekova.

However, the government of Kyrgyzstan has already stated openly that it is unable to create a million additional jobs to meet new demand. Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working with South Korea and Turkey to simplify the migration regime so that Kyrgyzstanis can go to work in these countries instead of Russia. openDemocracy contacted Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment, but did not receive a response.

“In order to keep people in Russia, businessmen are doing their best to fill the empty niche left by international companies,” Ismailbekova says.

“Now it is important to focus on diversifying Kyrgyzstan’s economic ties beyond Russia, and it’s even worth considering the possibility of withdrawing from the Collective Security Treaty Organisation and the Eurasian Economic Union.”

“Some argue that there could be more focus on Kyrgyzstan’s domestic trade, especially the production of clothing for Russia. Others suggest importing fruits and vegetables [to Russia]. Then there are those that favour a system of greater economic integration of Central Asia.”

For Daniyar, he says he’s planning to continue working in Russia until the summer, when he will travel back home to visit family.

Whether Daniyar returns to Russia after, he says, “all depends on the situation.”

*Some names have been changed to protect the identity of individuals