24 hours in Kyiv: The day that changed Ukraine forever

More than 130 Ukrainians are reported to have been killed and more than 300 have been injured on the first day of Russian and Belarusian troops’ invasion of Ukraine.

Several cities far outside the eastern region of Donbas were subjected to shelling, including the capital Kyiv, Gostomel, Sumy and Odesa.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, has banned Ukrainian men aged 18 to 60 from leaving the country and ordered 90 days of full military mobilisation.

This is a big war that no one wanted to believe in until the very last moment. But Russian soldiers, who so often spoke about Ukrainians as “brothers”, decided today to shoot at them. Thousands of people across Ukraine packed their bags and left their homes.

Here is my account of the first day of Russia’s full-scale intervention in Ukraine.