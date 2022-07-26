Ukraine: How it feels when your city doesn’t exist anymore

When do you realise that your city doesn’t belong to you anymore? This is a question I began asking myself several years ago, after I spoke to a historian from my hometown, Severodonetsk.

Is it when people you have known for 30 years leave for good? When you are getting older and start thinking who will bury you when you die?

As I write this, in mid-July 2022, nobody I know is still living in Severodonetsk, a city in Ukraine’s eastern region of Luhansk. At least, nobody I keep in touch with; nearly everyone has left. Only around 10,000 people remain, the regional authorities say, down from a pre-war population of just over 100,000. Most of the houses are ruined or damaged. No buildings, no people.

Severodonetsk is – or should I now write was? – located about 30 kilometres from the line of contact, with territory under separatist control. In 2014, when Russia-backed separatists took hold of the city of Luhansk and the southern part of the region, Severodonetsk became home to thousands of internally displaced people from the occupied areas.

For the past few years, I have been writing a book about Severodonetsk. I finished it this February, just days before Russian artillery began shelling the city’s suburbs. The fire did not stop for even a day until late June, when Russian forces took the city under their control.

The language of ammonia

I left Severodonetsk in 2005, when I was 17. In writing my book, I was searching for the meaning of this place for myself. I tried to understand who the people of Severodonetsk are, what kind of city it is. The book was about the former, pre-war Severodonetsk. Or, rather, about Severodonetsk between two stages of Russian aggression, in 2014 and 2022.

My book originally had ten large reportage articles, as well as smaller texts and a foreword and afterword. It had a title, too: ‘The Language of Ammonia’. This is a reference to Severodonetsk’s chemical plant, which has been producing ammonia fertilisers for more than 70 years, and which is almost as big as the city itself. (The plant’s owners have since claimed that the occupying forces could try and restart production, at great risk to the region.)

For the first story in my book, I spoke to the historian, Serhiy Kaleniuk. He explained the roots of separatist conflict from a small town west of Kyiv, where he had moved in late 2014 because the fighting was moving closer to the city, and his wife was tired of waking up to the sounds of bombing.

He mentioned the role of the Orthodox church, which was controlled by Russia, and of NGOs that, at first glance, seemed to promote Russian culture in the region, but in practice prepared the ground for occupation. One initiative, the Russian Community of Severodonetsk, repeatedly spoke of “an unproclaimed war against everything Russian” in Ukraine – language, culture and so on. Another NGO, the Parent Committee of Luhansk region, informed its audience that “Western Europe dictate their values to our youth, the values that promote moral degradation, and advocate for the rights of sexual minorities”.

Severodonetsk rose up after the construction of the chemical plant, which was built as part of Stalin’s industrialisation campaign in the 1930s. The chemical industry could be felt everywhere in the city – in local newspapers, Soviet-era publications, and in the city’s only museum, which belonged to the chemical plant before it was destroyed. Severodonetsk may be less than 100 years old but even in the 21st century, it retained some traces of its old industrial mentality. One could sense it in the very language the city used to talk about itself.