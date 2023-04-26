The Ukrainian government is continuing with wide-reaching reforms to its social welfare system as the country faces the ever-increasing cost of war with Russia, now in its second year.

National policymakers and international financial institutions have both expressed concern about the extent of state spending on social assistance, and the pressing financial need to switch to a much leaner model of state support for vulnerable people. Experts are worried that these reforms could reduce the level of state assistance in the long-term.

Indeed, the country’s recent $15.6bn loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) – regarded as a breakthrough for the country’s financial stability – has tied the government into cutting back on social expenditure.

Despite the decline of the Ukrainian economy and state budget deficit, the Ministry of Social Policy’s budget increased by almost 20bn hryvnias (£435m) this year compared to last year. In total, it amounts to more than 445bn hryvnias (£9.7bn).

Spending on social programmes and pensions makes up 17% of Ukraine’s entire state budget for 2023, and is second only to spending on the army and security (43%).

The Ministry of Social Policy argues that a new framework is needed because the administration of social benefits is inefficient, and the benefits system itself is opaque and complex.

However, these reforms are coming at a time when millions of Ukrainians face displacement, job losses and rising prices in a war-ravaged economy.

The invasion has caused at least $130bn in direct damage to Ukraine, as well as a further $290bn worth of damage to the country’s economic activity, according to the World Bank’s “needs assessment” report from March. The same report says the poverty rate – the number of people living on less than $6.85 per day – has increased from 5.5% to 24% of the population in the past year.