The Ukrainian parliament is preparing to grant the government powers to confiscate potentially billions of dollars worth of trade union property – in a move widely seen as an attempt to pressurise the country’s main trade union federation.

At stake are dozens of office buildings, sanitoriums, health resorts and cultural and sports complexes built in the late Soviet era, including the giant House of Trade Unions building and the October Palace arts centre, both in Kyiv. During the final years of the Soviet Union, this property was transferred to what is today the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine (FPU) .

The draft law, which was approved by Parliament on 4 November, comes as the Ukrainian government attempts to liberalise workplace protections and reduce trade union rights via a new general labour law. The FPU opposes this draft labour law, claiming it will significantly reduce the role of unions at Ukrainian workplaces.

The FPU claims that by threatening to seize its property, the Ukrainian government is trying to undermine its financial stability. Rent and associated incomes from these buildings make up a significant part of the federation’s finances.

According to a leading Ukrainian legislator, the confiscation powers will help “settle the long and dark history” of Ukrainian trade union property.

Ownership of Soviet-era property

The draft law aims to solve disputes over the ownership of Soviet property that ended up with various organisations, enterprises and individuals after Ukraine declared independence in 1991.

The law does not mention any specific public organisation, but for the most part it is concerned with property that once belonged to the Soviet central trade union council – and which was transferred to the FPU after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

A complete list of the property in question, and its total value, is not publicly available. However, the Ukrainian press has reported over the years that the FPU inherited between 300 and 1,000 Soviet-era sites. In 2006, after Ukraine’s Orange Revolution, independent unions accused the former leadership of the FPU of embezzling property worth $3.5bn.

The FPU insists it controls the property legally. It notes that the Soviet-era property was transferred from the Soviet central trade union council to the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Ukraine (the predecessor of the FPU) in October-November 1990, a year before the Soviet Union dissolved.

According to FPU head Hryhoriy Osovyi, the FPU’s powers to manage the property were confirmed in January 1992 by a decision of the organisation that took over the central Soviet trade union council.

However, successive Ukrainian governments have believed that they had every right to control the physical remains of the country’s Soviet legacy.