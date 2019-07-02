Is Ukraine turning the corner on LGBT rights?

The organisers of Kyiv Pride, Ukraine’s biggest LGBT+ rights event, stood on the roof of a building in a slick video and asked the country’s new president: “Will you be the first Ukrainian president to join the Equality March and support human rights”? While President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not join the event on 23 June, thousands of others from all walks of society did, many demonstrating that patriotism and LGBT+ rights are complementary values. What’s more, several cultural and political leaders spoke out in support of LGBT+ rights, rejecting violence for the first time - a sign that support for LGBT+ rights in Ukraine is at a turning point.

President Zelenskyy ended up issuing a statement on the day of the Equality March, calling for law enforcement to guarantee the security of everyone during the event. The President’s statement, likely muted in the heat of a campaign to win a parliamentary majority on 21 July, was a still a major improvement on the previous president’s one and only public comment on pride in 2015. Zelenskyy’s statement was preceded by an even stronger one from the Kyiv city government, which pledged support for tolerance and called a safe Equality March “an opportunity to demonstrate that Kyiv is a true European capital.” Prominent cultural personalities, such as singer and musician Pianoboy, as well as actress Olha Sumska, also spoke out in support of Kyiv Pride this year.

At least 6,800 people participated in the Equality March, around double last year’s turnout. Participants were young and old, queer and straight, Ukrainian and foreign, all blissfully expressing their support for LGBT+ rights chanting slogans such as “Our tradition is freedom!” and “Rebel, love, and don’t give up your rights!” The feeling was electric, and in many ways the protest and slogans evoked both the elation and defiance of the 2014 Revolution of Dignity protests which toppled the previous government.

In addition to the big turnout and high-profile political support, the march was bolstered by LGBT+ veterans and soldiers - who marched for the first time as a group - with the message that LGBT+ people are among those fighting against separatists and Russian forces in Ukraine’s east. The Equality March this year was also joined by a large group of trans rights activists, including a large trans flag, in a first for a country where trans people are nearly invisible. Throughout the march a rainbow pride flag soared above the marchers attached to a drone (“Pride in the Air”), elating participants and enraging counter protesters who plotted to shoot it down.

In the days before the Equality March, it was not clear how many people would participate and if the event would be marred by violence. Opponents of LGBT+ rights repeatedly threatened violence against the Equality March and Pride Week events. Following a film screening at the Pride House, several young people were pursued or attacked with pepper spray and beatings by opponents of LGBT+ rights. At a press conference in front of President Zelenskyy’s office, Kyiv Pride organisers criticised the President’s silence in response to the spate of attacks.