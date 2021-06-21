'We’ll start a fight and then figure it out': the life and death of a Russian new media

Back in the spring, it seemed that VTimes’ model of work and its niche coverage would bear fruit. The founders hoped that in three years the publication would become profitable, especially since large Russian state companies were ready to sign cooperation contracts. But then everything changed on 14 May.

That day, the Russian Ministry of Justice declared VTimes’ Dutch site adminstrator a “foreign agent”. A few days previously, Meduza – a leading independent online newspaper with a much larger audience share – had also been made a “foreign agent”.

“After this, we were forced to place a banner saying ‘foreign agent’ on all of our articles under the VTimes brand,” Gubsky said. “The law isn’t just about creating, but promoting content. And after that, our brand became toxic.”

Ostracism

The VTimes positioned itself as a balanced publication, disinclined to campaign for or against the Russian authorities. Unlike many other media outlets VTimes did not receive a single complaint from Roskomnadzor, the state media watchdog, over its coverage of Russia’s protests earlier this year. For Gubsky, this lack of attention was a sign that VTimes was too small to provoke the ire of the Russian authorities.

He told openDemocracy he was taken aback by the speed of the reprisal: “We sat down to look at the options, and every day there were new options,” he said. “But in any case, each of them led to prison: either for the director or for a journalist.”

With the “foreign agent” decision, VTimes was instantly deprived of major contracts. VTB, the major Russian bank, immediately stopped sending them its analytical reports. For journalists who work closely with Russian government officials and large companies, access to sources was completely closed off. Ekaterina Grobman recalls that Russian MPs were the first to refuse to speak to VTimes, using its ‘foreign agent’ status as an excellent excuse to avoid uncomfortable questions. Some columnists refused to write for VTimes for fear of reprisals.

“Advertisers and partners didn’t understand how they could cooperate with a ‘foreign agent’ and what consequences it might hold, and so they stopped signing contracts,” Gubsky said. “There weren’t enough donations from readers to finance a quality media [outlet].”

Thus, in a matter of days, VTimes lost the ability to write about Russia’s economy, and the money to do it.

Financial independence

No one – not even the editorial board – knows who is behind VTimes’ labelling as a foreign agent. Given the long history of conflicts with Rosneft, one possible scenario is the involvement of Sechin or Leontyev. There are no clear answers, but the consequences are obvious: declaring an organisation a “foreign agent” is destructive not only for Russian media, but for society as a whole.

The financial consequences (fines and criminal liability) for financing or participating in the activities of a foreign media agent will heighten self-censorship and political passivity in Russia. For instance, social media posts are already generating hundreds of criminal cases every year.

Repression against Russian media began in 2020 when Putin was calling for constitutional amendments; the pro-state media wanted to downplay the threat of Covid-19, and pictures of pro-democracy protests in Minsk, Belarus were circulating in August 2020. Having ‘broken’ the constitution and the principles of legitimacy in 2020, the Russian authorities took aim at the remaining islands of free thought and intellectual opposition. Neutrality is perceived as opposition. Any high-quality media resource with a premium audience is perceived as a threat, rather than an asset worthy of hostile takeover (as was the case in the 2000s). As if to confirm this, on 15 June, the Russian parliament called on law enforcement to declare Mediazona, a leading outlet focusing on law and justice, a “foreign agent”.

Russia’s independent media still has a certain amount of solidarity, new technologies and experience of high-quality journalism to retain some journalists for the time being. But with the Russian government’s vast array of repressive tools, the main task is building a media business model that is financially independent and able to escape state influence. So far, this is the only way to gain media freedom in Russia.