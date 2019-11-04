Who ordered the murder of Katya Handziuk? A year without answers

“For many of us, that day became the worst day of our lives,” says Kateryna Mola, a friend of Handziuk. “And that day should become a day of justice. Justice for the dead is the same as joy for the living.”

In 2017-2018, there were more than 50 attacks on civic activists across Ukraine. Several of these attacks were carried out with particular brutality, as in the case of Kateryna Handziuk. Immediately after the attack, Kateryna’s friends set up an initiative called “Who ordered the attack on Katya Handziuk?” Protesting across the country, these activists are calling for an investigation into the attack on their friend. But the Ukrainian police and security services are yet to find those who ordered these attacks.

While Kateryna Handziuk was alive, she personally asked Ukraine’s General Prosecutor Yury Lutsenko to transfer responsibility for her investigation from Ukraine’s National Police to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). Handziuk did not trust Ukraine’s Interior Ministry or its ability to investigate the attack on her. In summer 2018, police had, for instance, arrested a man who bore no relation to the attack.

“Not one of the police officers who falsely detained and arrested that man has faced punishment,” Roman Sinicyn, an activist with the “Who ordered the murder of Katya Handziuk?” initiative, tells me. “In the initial stages, the police sabotaged the investigation, they destroyed evidence. The police also warned the organisers of the attack, to make sure they left the country.”

According to the investigation, the man who organised the attack on Handziuk is Oleksiy Levin. He fled Ukraine and is currently wanted on an international search warrant. The five men who carried out the attack received prison sentences of between three and six years. Vladyslav Manger, the former head of the Kherson regional council, has received an official notification of suspicion that he organised the murder. Later, the suspicion against Manger was changed to a lighter charge - “organising the attack” on Kateryna Handziuk.

But Kateryna Handziuk and her father named three possible “clients” for the attack on her. Aside from Vladyslav Manger, this included Andriy Gordeev, the now former governor of Kherson region, and Yevhen Ryshchuk, his deputy. But the Prosecutor’s Office has only declared its official suspicions regarding Manger. The former General Prosecutor Yuri Lutsenko has stated that there’s only one “client” in this case, and that he wouldn’t present suspicions to other individuals “for sake of balancing political suspicions”. The issue here is that Vladyslav Manger represented Yulia Tymoshenko’s political party, and Andriy Gordeev and Yevhen Ryshchuk – former President Petro Poroshenko’s party.