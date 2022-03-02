Why Ukraine needs foreign debt cancellation now

Barely a week has passed since Russia invaded Ukraine, but the economic, human and ecological costs to the country are already immense. This comes on top of the accumulated costs to Ukraine of over eight years of war, ongoing economic crises and the Covid-19 pandemic.

A day after the invasion began, Ukraine asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for emergency financing. That day, the World Bank also stated that it was preparing “immediate support” to Ukraine’s government. Prior to the beginning of the invasion, the European Commission had already pledged €1.2bn to the besieged nation.

Yet financing from the IMF, European Commission and World Bank could come with weighty strings attached, at a time when the country is engulfed in a violent, bloody war. For example, the European Commission’s support, announced on 21 February, stated that Ukraine would need to implement “policy measures” as part of the agreement.

This is not a free lunch – these loans will need to be paid back, with interest.

Big loans and neoliberal restructuring

Since the outbreak of the war in Donbas in 2014, international financial institutions such as the IMF and World Bank have engaged deeply in Ukraine. Since 2014, the World Bank has lent US$8.4bn, the IMF has loaned US$17bn, and the European Commission has advanced at least €13bn to the country.

These loans have been contingent on radical neoliberal restructuring throughout the Ukrainian economy as conflict raged in the background, with demands for reforms in pensions, the energy sector, agriculture, state employment, privatisation and political governance.