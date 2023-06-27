Last week, Ukraine warned the world that Russia may be planning a catastrophic attack on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

The reaction to this crisis has been another failure of the United Nations – one that comes in amid a larger failure by the UN to enforce international law and diplomacy against Russia.

Usually, when people discuss problems with the UN, they point to the right of veto or other issues that would require changes to the organisation’s guiding document, the UN Charter, to fix. And although such reforms are needed, they will likely come only after the end of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

But Ukraine needs urgent action now and there are measures the UN can take without changing the charter. It can – and must – establish a demilitarised zone at the Zaporizhia plant and introduce peacekeepers to the area in order to prevent a catastrophe, two steps that have been called for by UN secretary general António Guterres and Ukraine’s state nuclear energy company, Enerhoatom, respectively.

For a world fractured over the war, these could be viable and realistic measures as the situation becomes increasingly desperate. The Russian-Ukrainian war is the first in history to be fought directly in the vicinity of a large nuclear power plant. Not only is this extremely dangerous, but it means the international community’s response could become a precedent if something like this ever happens again.

So far, the precedent being set is disappointing. Despite the efforts of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), an autonomous international organization within the UN system, the danger has not disappeared.

“The general situation in the area near Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is becoming increasingly unpredictable and potentially dangerous,” said IAEA director general Raphael Grossi in early May, a month before the disaster at the Kakhovska Dam and the start of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, which has further increased the risks.

The probability of catastrophe – even from a random incident – is now too high to ignore.

Peacekeeping missions

The 11th emergency session of the UN General Assembly was convened shortly after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 February last year – the first time the mechanism had been used in a quarter of a century.

As a result, the General Assembly adopted a number of resolutions condemning aggression and annexations, which had a rather symbolic meaning.

But it could have gone further; the assembly has the power to give a mandate to carry out peacekeeping missions, which it last did 67 years ago during the 1956 Suez crisis.