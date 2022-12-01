Ukrainian cities, particularly those close to the eastern frontline, are at risk of spending the coming winter without electricity, water or heating. Russia is targeting critical infrastructure with mass rocket attacks, while settlements closer to the front line are under constant destruction. In Zaporizhzhia, the local authorities have so far managed to keep the electricity and heat supply largely online, despite the city’s proximity to the front line, but cities such as Kyiv have been hit hard, and left without electricity and even water.

On the weekend morning, the centre of Zaporizhzhia feels lively. People wander the streets going about their business, shops are open and cafes offer fresh baked goods and coffee. No one seeks shelter when the air raid sirens go off.

As the tenth month of war approaches, it’s as if people have adapted to the reality of living in a frontline city. Yet the everyday business of survival can easily be mistaken for calm.

Winters in Zaporizhzhia are hard, as the Dnipro river brings a strong, freezing wind. Oleksandr Starukh, the head of Zaporizhzhia regional administration, has urged residents of the region to stock up on firewood and pellets, as “this year’s winter will be very difficult”.

On the edge

“If there will be no electricity or gas this winter, I don’t know what I will do. I will put up a tent on the couch with a candle and I will live in it,” jokes Halyna Synitsyna, 57, as she sells flowers on the street in the city’s Komunarskyi district.

More seriously, she adds: “I have prepared firewood and a fire to cook outside.”