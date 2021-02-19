One year after the Hanau massacre, victims’ families fight for justice

On 19 February last year, Tobias Rathjen walked down a street in the centre of Hanau, a town in Germany close to the city of Frankfurt am Main, and shot Kaloyan Velkov dead. The 43-year-old then approached the Midnight Shisha Bar, where he murdered Fatih Saraçoğlu and Sedat Gürbüz.

Afterwards, Rathjen drove to the nearby suburb of Kesselstadt, evading a local, Vili-Viorel Păun, who had tried to block him with his car. When he confronted Rathjen in a parking lot in the nondescript suburb, Păun too was shot dead. The killer then entered the nearby Arena Bar and Cafe, where he murdered Ferhat Unvar, Mercedes Kierpacz, Gökhan Gültekin, Nesar Hashemi and Hamza Kurtović.

This was Germany’s worst mass shooting in decades. That same month, members of a far-right group were arrested on suspicion of planning attacks on mosques across the country. Less than six months after a gunman had murdered two people at a synagogue in Halle, in eastern Germany, Hanau struck a chord in a country that prides itself on how well it has dealt with its fascist past.

Then came COVID-19. Subsequent events fell like snow, effacing the violence. In a world so heavy with injustice, what was another?

As my own life was constrained to a few blocks of Berlin, calls not to forget could be seen on the concrete. “Hanau was not a one-off case,” read stencils beneath railway arches as trains thundered overhead. “Hanau showed the depth of Islamophobia,” lamented a poster at the Turkish grocery. The victims’ nine unmasked faces, printed and pasted to walls by local activists, urged passers-by to #SayTheirNames. Some did. But many could not pronounce them: the nine victims at Hanau that night were mostly Germans of Middle Eastern and Balkan descent.

A year on, these victims’ loved ones are fighting against forgetting. Their fight matters, because they fear another Hanau – sometime, someplace, in a country where racist terror is among the most violent in Europe. Can they succeed?

The builders of a new Germany

Over 70% of Hanau was destroyed by Allied bombs during the Second World War. It was mostly rebuilt in concrete, a Frankfurt suburb, an engine of West Germany’s economic miracle. That miracle needed muscle. As Max Frisch wrote, the German state wanted workers, but it received human beings instead: people from Eastern Europe, Turkey, and the Middle East. Today, Hanau’s diversity is typical for many towns along the Main and the Rhine; it is a diversity that some resent.

A monument to the Brothers Grimm on the market square is one of the few signs of pre-war Hanau, as is the old town hall behind it. Both are bedecked with banners reading “The victims were not foreign,” and those masters of the Gothic now look down on candles and photos of the people killed on 19 February 2020.

Since the massacre, Hanauers have discussed whether or not the monument should be “cleaned”, as designs for a more permanent memorial are considered. In the town’s cemetery, the bodies of Kurtović, Hashemi, and Ünvar lie in recent graves, framed by a number of benches, which suggest that, a year on, their absence still has an audience.