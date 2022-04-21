Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its accompanying propaganda wars are a stark reminder that, as Aeschylus already knew in the sixth century BC, the first casualty of war is truth.

And as Russia attempts to manage the minds of its people with a clampdown on ‘fake news’ – choking online information flows and criminalising free expression – the direct connection between virtual and real-world harms comes into sharp focus. Unlike in Vegas, what happens online does not stay online, although traces of it may linger there forever. Peace and democracy rely on freedom of information and the right to form and hold our opinions freely. Increasingly, these freedoms are both enjoyed and destroyed online.

States around the world are all grappling with the dangers we are exposed to online. In the UK, the Online Safety Bill, which had its second reading in Parliament this week, recognises the need to protect “content of democratic importance”. But it fails to recognise that the content is often not the problem. The bigger threat is systems that work to undermine democracy by curating information flows that mould our worldview.

A few weeks ago, I received a video on WhatsApp from a friend in Uganda, who asked me if it was real. It appeared to be a BBC newsflash reporting that the Russians, against the background of tensions in Ukraine, had launched a nuclear attack on London. It was not real. But it was very realistic. It turned out the video had been made in 2018, as part of a corporate emergency response exercise. There was nothing inherently damaging about the content and my friend was not sharing it with malicious intent. The video hadn’t been designed to undermine peace and democracy, but its widespread circulation, in the context of the war, may well have been.

The right to freedom of opinion, including the right to keep our opinions to ourselves and to form our opinions free from manipulation, is protected absolutely in international human rights law as long as those opinions remain inside our heads. But the ways in which online information is managed, targeted and amplified pose serious threats to that right in practice.

The use of propaganda by states to manipulate the worldview of entire populations, at home and abroad, is not new. In the First World War, the British Ministry of Information developed a structured approach to propaganda, which was honed by Nazi Germany with the technological tools of mass communications in the build-up to the Second World War. But what has changed, with 21st-century technology, is the ability to personalise messages to target individual minds on a massive scale around the world.