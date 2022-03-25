openDemocracy is looking for non-executive directors

openDemocracy is an independent international media platform. We produce high-quality journalism which challenges power, inspires change and builds leadership among groups underrepresented in the media. Headquartered in London, we have team members across four continents.

We are a mission-focused organisation, which means we always think about the impact our journalism can have. Our investigative journalism has triggered legal changes, parliamentary probes, lawsuits and criminal investigations and we also offer a rich diversity of stories and perspectives from across the world. We help voices otherwise excluded from the media to reach larger audiences, and we campaign on key stories, pushing for a more open, democratic and egalitarian world.

Our stories frequently get picked up across the global media, including The New York Times, CNN, France 24, El País, National Geographic, Sky News, ITV News, Newsnight, BBC Radio 4’s Today, The World This Weekend and File on Four, Daily Mail, Daily Express, Daily Mirror, Financial Times, The Times, Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The Guardian, The Observer, The Independent, Channel 4 News, LBC and Private Eye in 2021 alone.

openDemocracy.net attracts more than 11 million visits per year, and we provide a vital space for analysis, comment, and debate on issues ranging from democracy, gender and human rights to economics and climate change. We have projects publishing in Russian, Spanish and Portuguese as well as English. In the past two years, we’ve been nominated for and won a number of prestigious journalism prizes, from the Gabo Award to the Paul Foot and British Journalism Awards.

openDemocracy is seeking new non-executive directors to join our board, including a chair of our nominations committee. We are looking for people with one or more of the following qualities:

The ability to challenge and support openDemocracy’s editorial development, particularly in relation to its feminist investigative journalism

An entrepreneurial approach and commercial experience that can contribute to income development and the development of a sustainable business model

Expertise in subscription media or similar approaches, including campaigning, content and communications

Broad expertise of organisational development and effectiveness, particularly in globally focused and not-for-profit settings.

We particularly welcome expressions of interest from those who have lived experience of some of the challenging issues that we report on – including discrimination, inequality, migration and minority status. Media business experience is desirable but not essential.

We are implementing a strategy of substantial growth over the next few years. We operate under UK company law, although we have team members based around the world. openDemocracy is a not-for-profit company and, as an organisation in receipt of a number of grants, operates to broad charitable standards.

The role of director is unpaid. There are four board meetings a year, including a half-day strategy session. Additionally directors are expected to take part in one sub-committee and to advise the board chair and senior management team as needed in between meetings.

If you would like to be considered for this role, or you know anyone who fits this profile, please send an email with a CV and cover letter outlining your motivation and suitability for the role to Seetal Arora, company secretary, at [email protected].