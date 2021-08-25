‘We’re stuck, everyone is hungry’: Afghan evacuees stranded at UK airport

Another evacuee waiting at the airport said there were not enough blankets provided at Birmingham Airport. “I myself didn’t get the chance to have a blanket because the blanket was for children,” he said. “Children were crying through the night. It’s exhausting.”
A government spokesperson told openDemocracy: “We take the welfare of those in our care incredibly seriously and are working round the clock to process all arrivals from Afghanistan as quickly as possible at airports, and so far we have evacuated more than 10,000 people.
“The government operates robust and extensive border checks such as taking fingerprints, therefore the arrival process can take longer than usual. However, all arrivals waiting are provided with food and drink and there is medical support on hand should anyone require it. We are standing up other airports to distribute arrivals more equitably and speed up the process.”
A spokesperson for Birmingham Airport – which is responsible for facilities and cleaning standards – said: “We are working tirelessly to support the humanitarian effort which we stood up at extremely short notice to assist the UK government and the thousands of people being repatriated into the UK from Afghanistan.
“Every effort is being made by the entire airport community, as well as voluntary, charity and government agencies, to coordinate this very complex and sensitive operation. However, the nature of the flights, with the added complexity that they are from a ‘red list’ country, carrying people who have been evacuated under extraordinary circumstances has meant that the arrival and border process has been lengthy at times, but has now improved and stabilised.
“We thank everyone involved so far for their hard work and kindness to provide food, water, blankets, baby products, clothing, toiletries and first aid support and for putting passenger welfare at the centre of this emergency coordinated effort.”
CommentsWe encourage anyone to comment, please consult the oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.