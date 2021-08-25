‘We’re stuck, everyone is hungry’: Afghan evacuees stranded at UK airport

People evacuated from Afghanistan have told openDemocracy they are still stranded at Birmingham airport – more than 24 hours after their flight landed.

“We’re just completely stuck,” said one passenger. “The children are in a bad situation and everyone is on the floor.”

Speaking from the airport, this morning, he said that “everyone is hungry” because the last time they were offered any food was at 3am.

After landing at lunchtime on Tuesday, the evacuees – including babies and children – were apparently kept on the plane for eight hours before finally being let out into the airport.

The passengers were then left waiting in the airport overnight, without being given an explanation. At the time of writing, they are still waiting to get out.

Photos and videos obtained by openDemocracy show terrible conditions on the plane and in the airport, with dirty toilets and children crying.