Afghanistan aid projects were cut by UK government amid ‘total lack of transparency’

A charity delivering vital support to Afghan women says its funding was cut by the UK government earlier this year.

Afghanaid has been forced to end a project helping 10,500 women in rural Afghanistan with livelihoods, literacy and knowledge of reproductive health. A spokesperson for the charity said it had not been warned in advance and criticised a lack of transparency over why the project had been targeted.

This week, the government promised to double aid to the country, but development groups say the pledge comes too late for many projects – leaving vulnerable people without support.

Development spending was slashed by almost £4bn earlier this year, in a move that critics said was “morally reprehensible” and would “cost lives”. Decisions over what projects receive funding cuts are made directly by the Foreign Office, but charities say there has been no discussion about exit plans.

Afghanaid told openDemocracy that the first it heard about cuts to its funding was on a webinar run by a private development consultancy firm, in which government officials delivered the news.

The charity’s director of programme development, Zodiac Maslin-Hahn, said there was a “total lack” of justification for why this project was being cut. The government officials simply cited “financial reasons”.

“If we’d known in advance, we could have planned differently and avoided some of the challenges,” she said. According to Maslin-Hahn, £3.2m had already been invested, and the programme would have cost just £450,000 to finish, which she said would have been “pretty good value for money”.

“In these tenuous times, community trust in us has never been more important. Now, we’re having to backtrack on a massive scale. We’re going to struggle to explain what happened – it doesn’t look great for Britain.”