MPs back Boris Johnson’s ‘morally reprehensible’ cuts to UK foreign aid

MPs have backed Boris Johnson’s cuts to foreign aid spending, despite many in his own party rebelling against the “morally reprehensible” plans.

Spending on overseas development was slashed from 0.7% to 0.5% of national income earlier this year, amounting to almost £4bn.

The cuts will be reversed only once government debt is falling and it is no longer borrowing to finance day-to-day spending – a position the UK has not been in since 1970, according to one MP.

Senior Conservative MPs, including former prime minister Theresa May, criticised the move, which goes against a direct commitment laid out in the party’s 2019 election manifesto to maintain spending.

Despite Tory rebels claiming cuts to aid would “cost lives” and critics warning of possible UK job losses as a result, MPs voted in favour by 333 to 298.

The vote was immediately condemned by leading aid agencies, with Oxfam’s chief executive saying it is a “disaster for the world’s poorest people”.

In March, openDemocracy revealed that UK contributions towards global efforts to tackle corruption and promote human rights are set to fall by as much as 80%.

British civil servants have also discussed reducing aid to Syria by two-thirds, with Libya, Somalia and South Sudan also targeted for huge aid cuts.