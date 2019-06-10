Attacks on Grieve and Bercow stem from flawed, feudal ideas of ‘sovereignty’

However, the deleterious, post-truth, vote-seeking soundbites of the former Attorney General’s ECHR-hating fellow Conservatives, about the alleged ability of the European Court of Human Rights to frustrate parliament’s sovereign power, were clearly far more in line with government thinking than Grieve’s appeal to the rule of law and to the UK’s international legal obligations vis-à-vis the Convention.

Even more inexplicable is the fact – perhaps further proof of blind adherence to an antiquated parliamentary sovereignty ideal – that at the international level (save for Russia and Turkey, perhaps), the UK government is very much in isolation in adopting such a polemical approach to the Convention, and this despite the fact that the number of cases which the UK actually loses is extremely low. As a 2015 report by the Joint Committee on Human Rights noted, the proportion of cases is not 75% or 60%, as press stories often claim, but closer to 1%. No wonder, then, that Conor Gearty rightly expressed his amazement in On Fantasy Island – Britain, Europe and Human Rights, about the fact that, as far as the ECHR is concerned, ‘the main point of discussion in Britain is […] about how Strasbourg is exceeding its remit, pushing the UK too far, forcing its continental laws on us, and so on’. Indeed, only on ‘fantasy island Britain’ is the ECHR seen as posing a real threat to national, parliamentary sovereignty.

Disturbing rhetoric – from the Express to the Reith lectures

As one of us has argued elsewhere, the government now ‘seems to be playing the waiting game until the right moment comes to repeal the Act, once Brexit is out of the way’. In fact, just how deeply entrenched the anti-ECHR narrative is in the UK, has recently become apparent in Lord Sumption’s Reith Lectures entitled Law and the Decline of Politics. Here the former Supreme Court judge has expressed profound concern that ‘allowing judges to circumvent parliamentary legislation or review the merits of policy decisions … confers vast discretionary powers on a body of people who are not constitutionally accountable to anyone for what they do’. This process, in his view, is particularly worrying when it comes to human rights law, which ‘transforms controversial political issues into questions of law for the Courts. In this way it takes critical decision-making powers out of the political process’. Disturbingly, he also drew a between the values of the Strasbourg court and those of the post-war dictatorships of Eastern Europe, in that ‘they both employ the concept of democracy as a generalised term of approval for a set of political values. The choice of elected representatives are, on that view, only legitimate within the limits allowed by these values’. And whilst hoping for ‘a change of heart among both the domestic judiciary and the Strasbourg judiciary about how far it is legitimate to go in differing from democratic institutions’, he argued that ‘if there is no significant change, yes, I would withdraw from the Human Rights Convention’.

Inevitably Lord Sumption’s remarks were gleefully reported by the Express (‘Former Supreme Court Judge Claims UK Should QUIT European Court if it BLOCKS Will of MPs’) and The Times. We should perhaps be careful not to extrapolate from these remarks that senior members of our judiciary overall take a critical approach to the ECHR – in fact, as Ed Bates has demonstrated, ‘much more has been said [by senior members of the judiciary] in support of the Convention than by way of opposition’. But the fact that such a distinguished former Supreme Court judge holds such views on the sovereignty of Parliament does serve to demonstrate the singular sensitivity of the area which Grieve, Bercow and other like-minded MPs have entered in their determination to defend the power of Parliament against not simply the overweening power of the executive but prime ministerial fiat. It may also help to explain why this should have provoked such outrage amongst Brexiters and the vast bulk of the Tory press. But, whatever the case, the brouhaha is surely abundant proof of Anthony Barnett’s contention in The Lure of Greatness that the origins of the British idea of the sovereignty of parliament ‘go back to the absolutist, pre-democratic character of the British state’. It also shows that A.V. Dicey’s argument in Law of the Constitution (1885) that ‘the one fundamental dogma of English constitutional law is the absolute legislative sovereignty or despotism of the King in Parliament’ still appears to dominate the thinking of many of those in positions of power today, extraordinary as that may seem in a democracy in the twenty-first century.

At the same time, however, a new sovereign, ‘The People’, has arisen, and the Brexiters take the view that the Commons should become ‘a mere vehicle for a direct decision of the public’, as Barnett puts it. The ‘will of the people’ must now prevail, and those who try to resist or thwart it are ‘enemies of the people’ and indeed of democracy itself. We are thus faced with two equally un- and indeed anti-democratic conceptions of sovereignty: parliamentary sovereignty conceived as the sovereignty of the executive, and, ultimately, of a prime minister armed with Henry VIII powers; and popular sovereignty conceived as the will of the majority. The former is quite breathtakingly antediluvian, and the latter, as Barnett warns, is ‘the raw meat of dictatorship’.

That Grieve received death threats as a result of his efforts to safeguard the powers of Parliament over the executive, and has now become the target of a vicious campaign in his Beaconsfield constituency to de-select him as an MP, a campaign in which at public meetings he has repeatedly been called a ‘traitor’ and ‘liar’, and where there is convincing evidence of organised entryism into the Tory ranks by former members of UKIP, all too clearly bear out Barnett’s grim warning. In these febrile times, we apparently enter upon questions of parliamentary sovereignty at our peril.