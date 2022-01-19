Be careful what you wish for – the Tories won’t change if Johnson goes

After a week of revelations about COVID rule breaches by the British prime minister, the defection of a Tory MP to Labour, and the demand from Tory grandee David Davis MP in the Commons –citing Leo Amery to Neville Chamberlain – “In the name of God, go,” it must be presumed that Boris Johnson’s remaining days in office are numbered.

From the smile on opposition leader Keir Starmer’s face at today’s prime minister’s questions session in Parliament, he appears to think this a moment for celebration. As the leader of a left-wing party, he should be more cautious. Yes, Wakeford has abandoned the Conservatives; Davis has not.

I am sure that Davis remains as committed as he has ever been to all the far-Right Tory causes. What is more, Davis is unusual in combining that commitment with some degree of political astuteness. He rarely acts without having worked out his next move. His demand is, I am sure, based upon the presumption that whoever comes next as Tory leader will better advance his cause.

For once, I find myself in agreement with him. Whether the next leader of the Conservative Party is Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss, Penny Mordaunt, Nadhim Zahawi or an outsider like Jeremy Hunt or Tom Tugendhat, the Tories will not have changed their spots. It’s very likely that much that Johnson has stood for will remain as recognisable government policy under another leader.

There are three things that characterise the modern Conservative Party. The first is ruthless electoral success. Whatever is required to deliver this is acceptable to its MPs. Manipulating constituency boundaries; disenfranchising millions to supposedly tackle electoral fraud when almost none has ever been found; discernible and blatant lying: all have met their approval. With regard to the latter, Johnson's only crime is to be have been found out.

The second is promotion of profoundly factional interests. The COVID contracts VIP lane is the clearest evidence of the inherent bias in the way the Tories govern, but it is only a symptom of something much deeper within the party’s psyche. This is perhaps best described as a profound bias towards those with wealth however they might have secured it.