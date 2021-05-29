Calls for Shell to apologise for ‘fuelling Nazi war machine’

This topic will be discussed in an openDemocracy live discussion on 10 June: "UK: Petro-state?" featuring the author of Crude Britannia, James Marriott, and others. Register for the event here.

The oil company Shell faces calls to apologise as a new book highlights the full extent of its role in fuelling the Nazi war effort.

According to ‘Crude Britannia’, by James Marriott and Terry Macalister, at the outbreak of World War Two the Anglo-Dutch company “effectively divided into an Allied corporation and an Axis corporation”. The Nazi-supporting branch of Shell, called Rhenania-Ossag, “swung in behind the [German] government as the Nazi state began to invade other countries”.

Or as Shell's official history states 'Following Hilter's annexation of Austria and Czechoslovakia, (Shell) Group managing directors sanctioned Rhenania-Ossag taking over Shell companies in those countries.' The same process took place in Hungary, Yugoslavia and Greece after Germany took control of those states.

Meanwhile Shell also supported Allied forces, producing aviation fuel for the RAF. The result, say the authors, was that “a dogfight over the Channel between a Messerschmitt and a Spitfire could have seen both planes powered by Shell fuel”.

The book, launched last week, recounts how oil shaped modern Britain, from the 1930s to today. Its section on Shell’s role in World War Two, based on the company’s own official histories, has shocked readers.

Speaking to openDemocracy, Marriott said: “Over the many years of studying the history of Shell, and other UK based oil companies, in the 1930s and 40s, we have been careful to draw heavily on the works published by the companies themselves – to gain the official line – and draw on the works of scholars.

“In reading Shell's history closely we came to understand how the company was key to the German economy in the 1930s – the fastest expanding market in Europe, especially in aviation fuel. Shell, and other corporations, adapted themselves to fit into the requirements of the National Socialist government.

“When war with Britain came in 1940, the company effectively divided in two – an Axis part and an Allied part. It sold fuel to both sides in the conflict.

“The Axis part,” he said, “gained assets in the states that came under German control”. Simultaneously, he said “ Many Shell staff played a huge part – and gave their lives – in the Allied war effort.”

“However after the war, the company was keen to play down its part in the Axis’ war effort. Only 60 years on did an official history truly begin to describe both sides, although still Shell has a tendency to pin corporate actions that supported the Axis war effort on a few individuals."

Shell's German subsidiary, Rhenania-Ossag, fired all the Jewish members on its board in May and June 1933. The appointments to replace them included a member of the Nazi party. The official history states, “the far reaching changes to the Rhenania-Ossag board could not have taken place without the full consent of [Shell Central Offices… No questions of principle or moral judgements about the Hitler regime appear to have arisen.” Shell’s historians were not able to establish what happened next to these Jewish staff members.

Seven years later, after Germany invaded Holland, the Swastika flew outside Shell’s HQ in The Hague.