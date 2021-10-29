COVID benefit cut leaves half a million disabled people £1,000 a year worse off

More than 600,000 disabled people across the UK have lost more than £1,000 a year under this month’s Universal Credit cut, with at least half a million living in households where no one is considered able to work, openDemocracy can reveal.

In this week’s autumn Budget, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a rise in the minimum wage and a cut in the rate at which Universal Credit is withdrawn for those in paid work.

The measures were designed to soften the impact of the withdrawal of the £20 weekly pandemic ‘uplift’ to Universal Credit – but they do nothing for most Universal Credit claimants, who are not in paid work, including many who are unable to work.

Sunak said in his Budget speech that the measures would “support working families” and “reward work”.

Get dark money out of UK politics Sign our petition to tell the government to tighten electoral laws and shine more light on political donations. We need to know who is giving what to our political parties. Show your support

However, openDemocracy’s analysis of government figures shows that in May this year – the most recent month for which data is available – 620,000 households on Universal Credit included at least one working age, disabled adult classified as having ‘limited capacity’ for employment. This means that they are not expected to try to find paid work due to the severity of their disability or illness.

Of these 620,000 households, 497,000 are single-adult households, meaning nobody in the household is expected to find paid work due to disability or illness – there is no prospect of another adult in the home taking on paid work in order to mitigate the loss of the Universal Credit uplift. Some 93,000 of these households include children.

Even where there is another adult in the household, paid work may be impossible – they may also be too ill or disabled to work, or act as full-time, unpaid carers, or have significant childcare commitments.

Christmas is cancelled

Ezra Stripe, who has fibromyalgia and a spinal cord injury, lives in Bolton with their wife and young son. Ezra has claimed disability benefits for around six years and was moved from the old Employment Support Allowance (ESA) benefit to Universal Credit shortly before the pandemic.

“[The £20 uplift] was really significant,” they told openDemocracy. “It meant we were actually able to save some money for the first time ever. And it also meant that we were able to do nice things with [our son] that we wouldn’t have been able to do before.”

They took their son to Chester Zoo’s light show last year. “That’s always been entirely out of our financial rein – but that was possible. And we didn’t have to worry about money quite as much, I think that was the big difference.”

This month they were hit by a double whammy – the Universal Credit uplift has gone and their gas bill has gone up by £40 a month. Combined, they are suddenly £125 a month worse off than before.

“I don’t know how we’re going to do Christmas. It’s a big difference now. Trying to work it out is difficult and I’m just trying to avoid it at the moment.” Stripe said that they were likely to stay with family “because we’re not going to be able to afford to make Christmas dinner”. And that there would be no presents for anyone but their son, “because I’m making sure that the child doesn’t know that we’ve not got any money”.

Peter Rogers, who lives in east London, had to leave paid work due to mental health issues. He said that the uplift made life easier and less stressful but wondered about the motives behind it.

“I thought it was being done because a lot of people were finding themselves on benefits for the first time, and a lot of them would have been Tory supporters, and they did it to cushion the blow – but for them,” he said. “After all the rhetoric of ‘benefit scroungers’ and ‘work-shy layabouts’ and stuff, that they’ve been insidiously pumping out, it would soften the blow because they didn’t want all the newly unemployed Conservative voters thinking, ‘Oh actually, this is a bit rubbish’.

“So I thought it was a cynical, political ploy because they didn’t put it on any of the legacy benefits and none of the newly unemployed were going onto legacy benefits.”