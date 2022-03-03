Prisoners ‘may have been refused parole due to fake crimes on files’

Luton man Martin Myers, 40, has been in prison on an IPP sentence since 2006.

In 2013, he was wrongly accused of being a sex offender in a letter from the Parole Board that was seen by fellow inmates. He was savagely beaten.

Martin made a complaint to the prison service in June 2015 after he was attacked by three men who made it clear they were targeting him because of his supposed sexual offences. The Ministry of Justice admitted its mistake and offered Myers £21,000 in compensation, but no effort was made to correct either his record or his reputation with other prisoners, and he was attacked three further times in 2017 and 2018.

This was not the first time errors had been made in Martin’s file. In another letter seen by openDemocracy, from 2012, a senior prison officer admits that a reference to Martin being a “hostage taker” in his notes could similarly not be verified.

“He has shown remorse for his crimes and wants to rebuild what’s left of his life,” said Shirley of Martin. “He is frightened that he may lose his mum while he is inside and doesn’t know how he will cope.

“When I speak with Martin, I can tell in his voice that he is broken. It’s very sad. He has done his time over and over.”

‘A catch-22’

Fiona Robertson, the disability justice officer for the SNP’s Disabled Members Group, told openDemocracy that IPP sentences had a “catastrophic effect” on prisoners' mental health, “causing permanent trauma which puts them at risk of self-harm, suicide and the physical effects of untreated mental illness”.

She added: “IPP sentences must be understood as a critical disability justice fight given the long-term effects on the people subjected to them.

“The criminal justice system already disproportionately incarcerates disabled people, especially people with mental health or learning disabilities.

“Even when recognised, mental health care in prisons is absent at best, and actively harmful at worst.”