Is Britain a corrupt country? Here’s why it’s impossible to tell

In the last fortnight, a series of sleaze scandals have rocked the Conservative government, but often these stories are based on information that has been in the public domain for weeks, months and even years.

So why now?

Well, one reason is that it’s not easy to find out about parliamentarians’ second jobs. Almost everything about the system for publishing the Register of Members’ Financial Interests – those dry declarations that all politicians have to make about their income – is suboptimal, if not outright broken.



Instead of easily searchable public documents, the register documents are published as PDFs buried on the official parliament website. They are almost impossible to find, analyse and follow for anyone.

It’s not real transparency – it’s a kind of transparency theatre. And of course, most politicians like it this way.

Many of my openDemocracy colleagues bear the scars of working with these various parliamentary Registers of Interests, even if they know that time-consuming analysis can produce agenda-setting scoops.

As our investigations editor, Martin Williams, pointed out on Twitter, you can access a register in one of two ways. One, as a giant PDF file. Urgh. Yuk. Or, wait for it, as 650 different web pages.

Worse, the data format is not standardised or audited by anyone at all. This means it is filled with seemingly innocuous errors, such as spelling mistakes, and is missing important information that should be disclosed.

One minor error might seem trivial. But at scale, all these errors and omissions add up to make the register impossible to analyse systematically.

Haphazard approach suits our rulers

In 2016, Williams’ analysis found that 40% of entries for MPs and Lords were missing company directorships that should have been declared. This makes it a full-time job simply just matching politicians up with other public records. And there is little evidence that anything has improved. In September, his work looking into the House of Lords sparked a probe into 24 Lords for failing to post proper details on their Register of Interests.

Another failing is that there is no standard way to report income. Therefore, some politicians report their outside income as an hourly rate. Others report it as a one-off fee. And then there are those who report it as an annual retainer or even a vague, “I expect to receive…” number pulled out of the air.

This makes it very hard to analyse the register at scale or compare the earnings of one politician with another.

As for getting an alert if your local MP declares something new? Forget it.

Williams called for MPs to fix it in 2016. Yet, nothing has been done, despite successive sleaze scandals.

And, of course, this is just the system for the mother of all parliaments. Zoom out to the myriad of other public institutions in the UK and the picture is even more dispiriting.

Researching local authority registers of interests in 2020, I even found that one council in Northern Ireland would not supply their councillors’ register of interests in any electronic format, even when served with a formal Freedom of Information request.

They insisted that someone should travel to examine the register in person, and that this was the only way that the information could be provided. For a moment, I thought I had been transported back to 1920.

That council may be an outlier. But I found that many other local authorities only published their councillors’ register of interests in virtually illegible, handwritten formats that had been scanned and published online as PDFs.