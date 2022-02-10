London is a ‘magnet for dirty money’, says UK government’s anti-corruption tsar

The UK government’s anti-corruption tsar has called the City of London “a magnet for dirty cash” and warned that online fraud is growing.

Writing today for openDemocracy, Conservative MP John Penrose appeared to rebuff the business secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, who recently suggested that fraud is not something that “people experience in their daily lives”.

As scammers took advantage of changes to the way people shopped and transferred their money during the pandemic, fraud increased by 32% in England and Wales, according to the official crime survey in the year ending June 2021.

“Our public political debate is stuck in a 1980s time warp, where everyone ritually demands more ‘bobbies on the beat’,” Penrose wrote. “But criminals have moved on. Old-fashioned crimes like burglaries and robberies are much less common, while online scams and frauds are growing.”

The intervention by Penrose follows ministerial pressure on the government to introduce an Economic Crime Bill, which would include measures to clamp down on fraudsters using fake names to set up British companies.

Last month, treasury minister Lord Agnew resigned partly because of an apparent plan to ditch the bill, sparking criticism from MPs – including Penrose.

Ministers initially refused to “speculate” on when the bill would be brought forward. But earlier this month Boris Johnson eventually promised it would be voted on “in the third session of this parliament”.

Yesterday, Johnson was again forced to defend the government’s commitment to tackling fraud following Kwarteng’s comments last weekend. “We have strengthened our anti-fraud taskforce, we are bringing forward an Economic Crime Bill,” he said.