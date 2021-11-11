MPs inundated with complaints from voters over Tory sleaze scandal

Conservative MPs have been forced to defend themselves after receiving a barrage of complaints from voters angry about the government’s handling of a lobbying scandal.

Last week, Boris Johnson whipped Tory MPs to vote against the suspension of former minister Owen Paterson, who was found guilty of an “egregious” breach of lobbying rules.

Now, more than 2,300 openDemocracy readers have written to their MPs via our website, telling them to oppose any attempt to weaken parliamentary standards.

One Tory MP, Bob Stewart, hit back at a constituent saying: “You have now got what you may have wanted; the destruction of a very decent man whose hounding basically resulted in the loss of his wife.”

He added: “Many others wanted his annihilation as a politician (and maybe personally) and they have it now.”

Stewart, the MP for Beckenham, was one of the 59 Tory MPs who tabled the amendment to reject Paterson’s suspension. Research by openDemocracy found that 14 of the backers, including Stewart, had previously been found to have broken misconduct rules.

The government was forced into a U-turn on Friday after widespread backlash against its plans to form a new Tory-led committee to review both Paterson’s case and the standards system, which investigates MPs’ misconduct. Paterson subsequently resigned as an MP, saying he was leaving the “cruel world of politics”.