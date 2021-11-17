Boris Johnson’s plans won’t stop government sleaze

There is a simple question at the heart of the sleaze scandal engulfing the British government. Should an MP’s role be a full-time job, or just a hobby?

Unlike most of us, MPs don’t get a contract or job description. They’re free to do almost whatever they like. And although they get £81,932 a year, there has always been confusion about whether this is a ‘salary’ or just an ‘allowance’.

In 1911, when MPs first started being paid, the government said: “It is not a remuneration, it is not a recompense, it is not even a salary. It is just an allowance.”

This has led to a system with barely any controls on what MPs can do. They can even do a second job in a Caribbean tax haven, while casting their parliamentary votes remotely via Zoom.

Boris Johnson’s government has given a masterclass in sleaze, and exposed how the system is open to abuse. It has shown why this question – whether being an MP is a full-time job – needs to be addressed once and for all.

As openDemocracy has long reported, many Tory politicians have enjoyed the revolving door between Westminster and the private sector. Whether it’s the dodgy COVID contracts handed out to their mates or the Greensill scandal, their disregard for democratic standards is clear.