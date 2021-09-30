Sarah Everard’s murderer has been sentenced. Now, Cressida Dick must go

Like many, I followed with horror the devastating details emerging from the sentencing of Wayne Couzens, who has become the first police officer to receive a whole-life prison sentence, for the murder of Sarah Everard in London in March.

As I read of Sarah's impossibly cruel and terrifying final hours, a single thought drilled against the inside of my head: Cressida Dick, the commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, for which Couzens was an officer, must resign. Yes, there are a million social, cultural and political things that also need to happen, but this has to happen first.

Cressida Dick must resign.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Dick’s resignation has been called for. Calls for her to step down came after the cover-up of Daniel Morgan’s death, issues of Stop and Search, and the outrageous handling of the Sarah Everard vigil. Most recently, an open letter from victims of police failings accused her of “presiding over a culture of incompetence and cover-ups”.

Get dark money out of UK politics Sign our petition to tell the government to tighten electoral laws and shine more light on political donations. We need to know who is giving what to our political parties. Show your support

Yet, despite this, and thanks to home secretary Priti Patel, Dick is now in the job until 2024.

That should have changed this week, when the public learned a Met Police officer – one who already had unchecked red flags against his name – issued a fake arrest in order to kidnap, rape and murder a woman.

Cressida Dick must resign.