Scottish Green members hold unprecedented power. How will they use it?

Never before in the UK has the membership of a political party wielded so much direct power over the programme of a government.

On Saturday, an extraordinary general meeting of the Scottish Green Party will debate whether to accept an offer from the SNP, which would see Green MSPs appointed as government ministers and a long list of the party’s policies adopted. Any member will be entitled to attend, and to decide.

If the proposed deal is supported by the membership, it will then have to be signed off by the party’s council, with representatives of each local area, internal party group and committee.

Should two-thirds of this council agree, then, and only then, will the SNP’s deal with the Greens – already treated by much of the media as though it’s confirmed – be passed.

I should confess an interest. I’ve been a member of the Scottish Greens since 2001 and have the right to vote at that EGM. I used to sit, on and off, on that council and was vaguely involved in designing the process that would be required to sign off any such agreement, many years ago.

There is a huge amount of great stuff in the deal. As others have said, it looks to meet many of the demands long fought for by activist groups and social movements in Scotland: rent controls to put a lid on the housing crisis, reform of the Gender Recognition Act to make it easier for trans people to be legally accepted for who they are, a ban on conversion therapy. My own family WhatsApp group vibrated with debate about the specific promises on reintroduced beavers, for which our mum has long led the campaign.

If it’s passed, public contracts will become conditional on companies paying their workers a living wage, giving them a voice through trade unions, and not dodging tax.

On-shore wind capacity will double, billions will be invested in the railway network, on top of the SNP’s existing promise to renationalise, infrastructure for cycling and walking will get a boost, all new homes will have carbon-neutral heating. The wide array of proposals have been welcomed by campaign groups from Friends of the Earth Scotland to Shelter to Living Rent, Scotland’s tenant’s union.