Deciding Britain’s Future: ​​Tom Nairn, Gordon Brown, Marxism and Nationalism

Because of the impact it has already had and because its influence continues to grow, Tom Nairn’s ‘The Break-Up of Britain’, first published in 1977, is the most significant book on British politics of the past half-century, even though it is not a famous best-seller. Today, its republication by Verso signals the post-Brexit renewal of a call to arms initially issued in the maelstrom of the 1970s.

Scottish journalist Alex Massie recently deployed a familiar, knee-jerk dismissal: “It is forty-three years since Nairn published ‘The Break-Up of Britain’… yet here we are not broken up”. The book’s title, however, is not a news story. It does not predict the imminent fragmentation of the UK but insists upon the long-term unsustainability of Britain’s Westminster state. Three key sentences at the end of the chapter on ‘The English Enigma’ capture Nairn’s perspective: “The English revolution is the most important element in the general upheaval of British affairs described in this book. It is also the hardest to foresee, and will take longest to achieve. Upon its character – conservative nationalist reaction or socialist advance – will depend the future political rearrangement of the British Isles as federation, confederation, or modernised multi-national state”. When Massie himself reflected on the traumatic nature of the UK’s 2016 Brexit referendum in The Sunday Times, he described it as “a very English revolution”. One that has “sparked nationalist revivals in Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland that are, in part, reactions to England’s assertion of its prerogatives”.

Nairn was the first to see that there had to be an English revolution – as part of a British process that will determine the future of the UK. Writing from the Left, he feared a reactionary outcome. Since the 1960s he has been a forensic critic of the never-ending ‘revivalism’ of the Anglo-British state leading to an increasingly authoritarian parody of historic greatness. Today, it has led to the Johnson regime – which is all the more dangerous for being beyond parody – and its ongoing ‘assertion’ of its prerogatives. This will prove intolerable to majorities in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales. So, unless England can find the stomach to reverse the present reactionary course of its Brexit-Britishness, disintegration is certain within the next five to thirty-five years.

‘Certain’ is a strong word. At the time of writing, the remnants of the Westminster political-media caste are doing everything they can to head off demands for another independence referendum in Scotland. The most often repeated justification is that the one in 2014, which resulted in a vote for the Union of 55% to 45%, was a ‘once in a lifetime’ opportunity. However, this concedes the right to another referendum when today’s younger generation takes over in Edinburgh, a generation that overwhelmingly supports liberation from Downing Street. And their desire for national self-determination as a European country stems not from romantic tartanry, which Nairn excoriates, but from the reprehensible nature of today’s British regime.

Young English readers may not be aware of Nairn’s standing in these arguments, now coming back to life. A recent survey records his impact within Scotland and therefore Britain: John Lloyd’s ‘Should Auld Acquaintance Be Forgot: The Great Mistake Of Scottish Independence’. A long-time reporter for the Financial Times, Lloyd’s purpose is to preserve Britain by inquiring into the threat posed by Scottish independence. In a chapter on the growth of a self-conscious Scottish political culture, he says of Tom Nairn, “This one Scots writer has been more influential in the nationalist cause than any other: one who has achieved what many intellectuals desire; that is, to have a marked influence on a movement or a period… He is the one who has laid down the battle lines of attack, on the Union and on England”.[1]

What is it that makes for Nairn’s success when, since Tom Paine and Percy Shelley hurled themselves fruitlessly against the monstrosities of British power, generation upon generation of radicals have until now failed to make any lasting impression, with the sole exception of the suffragettes and despite the success of the anticolonial movements?

I set out my initial answer to this question in my introduction to the new Verso edition of ‘The Break-up of Britain’. Briefly, the answer is four-fold. First: commitment. Nairn demands a new politics of democratic, national independence from the Union state. Lloyd is right to see his argument as a call to battle against the incubus of Whitehall, Westminster and Windsor. But not against England. On the contrary, Nairn is positively in favour of England. His arguments are a starting point for English liberation. His pathbreaking chapter on Enoch Powell in ‘Break-up of Britain’ exposed and repudiated Powell’s attempt to racialise English identity – and it was originally written in 1970. Speaking personally, it is among my fellow countrywomen and men south of the border that I would most like to see new readers enjoy Nairn as an inspiration for England to find its multi-ethnic voice: ecological, networked, liberty-loving, European and republican.

Second: real-time analysis. Nairn’s commitment is not underwritten by dogmatism but by an ongoing, open-minded and self-reflective engagement. The book itself gathers essays published across a seven-year period, and the new edition includes reassessments from 1981 and 2003. Nor was this process confined to ‘Break-Up’. He deepened his analysis in 1988 with ‘The Enchanted Glass’, a pioneering study of the monarchy, in which he decodes the way “Crown ideology” is a “surrogate nationalism” for Britain. In 1999, ‘Break-Up’ was reworked in ‘After Britain’. In 2002, he set out his contempt for Tony Blair’s pseudo-modernisation in ‘Pariah: Misfortunes of the British Kingdom’. Nairn’s motivation is always to work out how to move forward in a profoundly changing world. This is the beating heart of his method. He expressed it strongly in 1972 in ‘The Left Against Europe?’, a dissection of the futility of left-wing opposition to EU membership. Here he insists, ‘To be in favour of Europe … does not imply surrender to, or alliance with, the left’s enemies. It means exactly the opposite. It signals recognising and meeting them as enemies for what they are, upon the terrain of reality and the future.” This is Nairn’s theme: “Recognise one’s opponents on the terrain of reality.” Integral to it is a moral quality perhaps best described as determined modesty – a recognition that we do not know what this reality will deliver. You can hear it for yourself in an interview he gave in 2020, to openDemocracy editor Adam Ramsay.

Third: a theory of nationalism. At the centre of Nairn’s originality is his insistence on nationalism as an inescapable necessity that has a dual-nature – captured in his image of it as a two-faced Janus, the Roman god of doorways, that looks towards both past and future. It is a conception that repudiates the idea that there are intrinsically progressive or ‘good’ nationalisms, such as the independence struggles against colonialism, and essentially xenophobic or ‘bad’ nationalisms, such as fascist or populist regimes. Nationalism, Nairn argues, is always both good and bad. It must draw on particularistic and exclusivist elements from the past as it seeks a larger meaning for all in the future. Furthermore, this dual character originates with the force that generates nationalism: the impossibility of any escape from the uneven development of capitalism. Every nationalism denies this and emphasises its own intrinsic positivity, the vulnerability of ‘its own people’ and its essential, non-economic, being. Nairn will have none of such bullshit. This is a paradox if you assume nationalism means proclaiming you are special – such as ‘world-beating’ in the case of Brexit Britain – for his argument reveals that nationalism is a way of being normal. In 2018, Rosemary Bechler rebuked my over-simplified claims for the Janus theory and pointed out that “it is no easy matter to differentiate between the good and bad varieties” as they “mutate” into each other “pretty quickly”. This is indeed the point. Nairn’s theory allows him to vigorously oppose what Bechler graphically describes as “the monolithic national us”. Rory Scothorne put it succinctly in a recent New Statesman profile of him. Nairn seeks a nationalism that is a “transforming… ongoing self-determination… that opens up collective identity to the creative involvement of as many participants and experiences as possible”.

As a description of nationalism, it still surprises. Not only because it repudiates the notion of an essential ‘national soul’ but more important because it sprang like a fresh stream out of and against the resistant rockface of Marxism. It continues to challenge everyone to swim in its waters, especially leftists, as it proposes a different kind of historical materialism. And especially now when debate over the nature of nationalism gains a new relevance thanks to the interconnected rise of internet populism, driven by oligarch corruption, great power chauvinism in China, Russia and India, unresolved hankering for sovereignty across Europe and the calvary of an America having its right to vote dismantled by Trumpism.

The fourth reason for Nairn’s continued relevance is his role in the emergence of modern Scotland. For nearly half a century, two towering political intellectuals have wrestled over and shaped the Left’s view of the United Kingdom, while one of them had directly shaped the Kingdom itself. The joint story of Tom Nairn and Gordon Brown has never been told as such. It starts with their 1975 collaboration in Edinburgh on ‘The Red Paper on Scotland’, which Brown edited and in which Nairn was the lead contributor. Today, both have retired to their Scottish homeland having failed to save it from the insurgency of Anglo-British reaction. Yet the difference between them remains the defining one for those living in the archipelago of Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales. For the vortex of reaction currently sucking us all into the jaws of Brexit will eventually consume itself. After which, and however long it takes, a left-of-centre government will emerge in Westminster to shape all the four nations of the Kingdom with a framework that will be either Brownite or Nairnite. An account of the contested birth of Nairn’s arguments may help illuminate the still unresolved issues now posed anew in this ongoing contest.