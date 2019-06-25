Britain's press is serving Boris Johnson, not us

“Left-wing neighbours admit taping Boris row” – screamed the Sunday Telegraph’s front page ‘story’ this weekend. Shrill headlines about the “Remainer couple” who had the temerity to record a potential domestic violence incident also appeared in the Mail, the Spectator and the Sunday Times, while the Evening Standard ran a picture of the “happy couple” on its front page.

Fortunately, the police have said that no crimes were committed. But, for weeks these outlets, once famed for their news reporting, have gone full Pravda – transforming themselves into pamphlets for the lead candidate for prime minister, allowing him to get his messages out without the bother of having to talk to actual journalists who might ask any actual questions.

In Britain, the problem isn’t fake news. It’s anti-journalism.

Journalism holds power to account, or, at its best, redistributes power. Anti-journalism is the opposite: it’s using the tools of news reporting to protect the powerful. To help them accrue more power.

Right-wing commentators who were once hesitant to support Edward Snowden when he revealed evidence of actual mass surveillance have suddenly became principled civil libertarians, crying foul when a couple recorded disturbing sounds of a potentially violent argument (including a woman shouting “get off me”) that they could hear in their own living room.

This is, of course, nothing new. These same papers spent the years after the financial crash fuelling anger against migrants and people dependent on social security – diverting blame from those with wealth and power in the City of London to those without it.

What they do emulates journalism in form: they gather evidence, get quotes, write up articles and print them in newspapers. But the aim is the opposite of journalism. The intention is to protect the powerful. It is public relations for a crumbling regime.