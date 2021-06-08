Transparency, aid cuts, health data: openDemocracy sets the UK agenda

It’s been a dramatic couple of days here at openDemocracy.

Over the past 48 hours, Westminster has been dominated by the threat of a Tory rebellion over the government's massive foreign aid budget cuts, which thousands of our readers have signed our petition against. Aid cuts, that is, which my colleague Peter Geoghegan first revealed after their details were leaked to him. Aid cuts which directly contradicted the government’s promises at the last election, and which provoked shock across the political spectrum.

As I write, a debate on these cuts is finally taking place in the chamber. And rebel MPs tell us they still hope to force a vote down the line.

But it’s not just aid cuts. Today, we announced that our own Jenna Corderoyhas won a legal victory against the Cabinet Office. Last year, Peter and Jenna revealed that the department which co-ordinates much of the inner workings of the government was running a ‘Clearing House’ unit for Freedom of Information requests.

The law says that Freedom of Information requests have to be ‘applicant-blind’: which means it doesn’t matter who asks for information. But Jenna and Peter discovered that requests from journalists, researchers and campaigners were all being sent to this secretive Clearing House. The National Union of Journalists said this “blacklisting” had to stop.