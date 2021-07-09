On the Twelfth, Northern Ireland returns to its past. But its future looks different

If you want to see the 17th century squaring up to the 21st and letting it know what it thinks of it, come to Northern Ireland for the Twelfth of July. There, you will see huge, tall, wooden pyres set alight, on which the election posters of politicians deemed disloyal will be burned along with the flag of the neighbouring Republic of Ireland. Sometimes there are even effigies of hated politicians dangling from gibbets or in coffins.

As these Eleventh Night bonfires blaze, you will hear the beating of drums and shouts of “No Surrender!” This is the cry associated with the Siege of Derry in 1689, when the army of King James was seen off. The following day, the Twelfth, marks the triumph of King William of Orange at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690, and today Orangemen remember it by marching with bands along ‘the Queen's Highway’ through every part of Northern Ireland.

All you need to know to get the gist of this is that James was Catholic, William Protestant; that the ‘disloyalty’ is to a Protestant state that no longer exists; that KAT, which you may also see on large banners pinned to some of the bonfires, means “Kill All Taigs” – and that “Taigs” is a derogatory term for Catholics.

Naomi Long is one of the politicians whose poster, with the slogan “Let's change things for good” will be burned this year. From a working-class Protestant background, she is the astute leader of the socially progressive Alliance Party. Under the terms of the power-sharing Executive set up after the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, parties must designate as Unionist, Nationalist or Other. Long’s Alliance is ‘Other’, though it includes many who support the union with the United Kingdom.

A recent opinion poll showed a surge in support for Alliance – a good deal of it accounted for by votes that previously went to the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP). Unionists insist that these bonfires are part of Protestant culture, and some, while by no means cross-community, are less fierce. It is in areas where there are paramilitaries that they tend to turn nasty. Long has described the burning of her image as “an act of intimidation and blatant hatred”.