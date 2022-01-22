UK activists keep being acquitted by juries. What does that mean for protest?

When juries deliver verdicts that offend the political establishment, they are commonly termed ‘perverse’ – and Boris Johnson’s government has been experiencing a veritable plague of perversity in recent months. The court victory earlier this month for the activists who dumped a statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol Harbour is the best-known example but when you add up the number of acquittals in recent climate-action trials you get a much broader picture of something afoot.

It looks very much as if juries are simply not buying the official line that any disruptions must be seen as illegal, plain and simple. Instead, many people are buying into the idea that activists have it right and that they are breaking the law to prevent a far greater crime.

Notable examples of ‘perverse juries’ include the 1985 acquittal of Clive Ponting, the civil servant charged with leaking details of the sinking of the Argentine cruiser Belgrano during the 1982 Falklands/Malvinas war, and the 1991 acquittal of two life-long peace campaigners, Michael Randle and Pat Pottle. Both men were acquitted at the Old Bailey for freeing the spy, George Blake, from Wormwood Scrubs prison 35 years earlier.

Perhaps even more remarkable is the less well-known ‘Hawk Ploughshares’ trial at Liverpool Crown Court in 1996, when four women were tried for entering the British Aerospace works at Warton in Lancashire and causing a million pounds’ worth of damage to a British Aerospace Hawk aircraft due to be exported to Indonesia. Despite the damage done, the jury accepted their argument that they were justified as the aircraft could be used in counter-insurgency raids in the South-East Asian nation of Timor-Leste, with previous Indonesian military actions having killed many civilians.

Where these examples become relevant is the recent surge in nonviolent direct actions on climate change and human rights issues, with numerous cases coming before Crown Court juries and plenty of acquittals. Just last week, three members of Extinction Rebellion who told a jury they had been motivated by their Christian faith to obstruct underground trains were acquitted, while last summer the Supreme Court overturned convictions of four other protesters who blockaded an East London arms fair, and in April six Extinction Rebellion activists were cleared of damaging Shell’s South Bank headquarters. These are but just a few examples, there have been several other similar acquittals, as well as many cases simply being dropped.

Some of these acquittals have aroused strong opposition, especially from politicians and the right-wing press. The jury’s verdict in the recent case of the three religious Extinction Rebellion members was described by Conservative MP Brendan Clarke-Smith as an outrageous decision that has “given the green light to people looking to commit all manner of appalling crimes in the name of religion to justify their extreme political ideologies”.