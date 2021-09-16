UK government accused of ‘rigging democracy’ with election changes

The government has been accused of “sneaking out” changes to the way local elections are run in the UK, without consulting MPs or the public.

The change will impose the controversial ‘First Past the Post’ voting system on all elections for local mayors and police and crime commissioners (PCCs).

The system is already used for general elections, and has allowed British politicians to be elected with as little as 25% of the vote.

Opposition parties have responded by accusing the Conservatives of “rigging democracy in their favour” and taking away choice from voters.

Get dark money out of UK politics Sign our petition to tell the government to tighten electoral laws and shine more light on political donations. We need to know who is giving what to our political parties. Show your support

The current supplementary voting system for mayoral and PCC elections allows voters to give their second preference – meaning parties need a wider base of support to win. If no candidate wins 50% of the votes, then second preferences are added in.

Announcing the change, Cabinet Office minister Chloe Smith said the new system is “fair and simple” and “allows voters to kick out the politicians who don’t deliver”.

Another minister, Luke Hall, claimed that the current system “confuses the public”.

But the Electoral Reform Society (ERS) today said that the move was an “attack on voters’ ability to cast their ballot and have their voice heard”.