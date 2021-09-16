UK government accused of ‘rigging democracy’ with election changes

Dr Jess Garland, the ERS’s director of policy and research, said: “Imposing Westminster’s broken First Past the Post voting system on mayoral and PCC elections across the UK is a step backwards for our elections. This is a regressive move that would likely see significant positions handed to people without the support of a majority of the voters – undermining the legitimacy of those elected.
“These proposals show yet again the government has little interest in improving democracy, but instead is using this bill to undermine our democracy and cast the views of voters on the scrap heap.”
Green Party MP Caroline Lucas told openDemocracy: “This measure, sneaked out during a Cabinet reshuffle, means the only elections in our country which were free of the discredited, outdated and broken voting system of First Past the Post’ are being pulled back into line.
“This has nothing to with strengthening accountability, as the government claims. It's about shoring up a bankrupt form of voting because it benefits the Tories. It takes away choice from voters because too often they have to choose a candidate they may not want just to stop the one they dislike the most from winning.
She added: “This is not how democracy should work, and it doesn't have the support of voters, but it's the way our democracy is heading under this Tory government.”
CommentsWe encourage anyone to comment, please consult the oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.