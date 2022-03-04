Pro-Russia Westminster group at centre of lobbying row disbands

An unregulated pro-Moscow lobby group linked to high-profile UK politicians has disbanded following the invasion of Ukraine.

The Westminster Russia Forum (WRF) had repeatedly urged stronger ties between the UK and Russia, as reported by openDemocracy on 24 February, the day Russia's invasion began.

The WRF grew out of the Conservative Friends of Russia, meaning it was not required to register as a lobbyist, raising transparency concerns.

Now its chair, Nicholas Cobb, has confirmed that the forum is “disbanding with immediate effect”, referring to “unwarranted and baseless attacks”.

In a statement published on 1 March, Cobb said his group had aimed to “promote the equitable, neutral and positive ties between the peoples of the United Kingdom, Russian Federation and wider European area”.

He added: “We have been apolitical since 2014 and have focused on the promotion of trade, culture and people-to-people ties, and whilst we have had notable successes, the ultimate goal that we have pursued has failed.”

As recently as last week, the group was advertising a ‘multilateral relations conference’ scheduled for today. Dozens of speakers at previous such events had urged stronger ties to the Putin government.

The WRF released a statement after we reported on the planned event, insisting: “This was not taking place and we had not had the chance to amend the website until now.”