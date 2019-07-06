Who's paying to make Boris prime minister?

Johnson also fronted a political outfit – the pro-Brexit Vote Leave campaign – which broke the law and has been referred to the police for possible criminal charges. He has a catastrophic record of blunders in his previous job as foreign secretary, displaying “stunning incompetence”, for example, in the handling of the case of British mother incarcerated for years in an Iranian prison. And he has a long and well-documented history of making racist, homophobic and sexist slurs.

If this all sounds familiar, here’s some more. In recent weeks, it has emerged that Johnson is also seen by many of his own party colleagues as a security risk – a view privately shared by a number of civil servants whose job is, well, security. As James Cusick reports for openDemocracy today, Johnson seemed to think nothing of ditching his own close protection officers, while foreign secretary, to jet off to Italy to hang out with the son of a Russian oligarch and former KGB agent, a glamour model and other celebrities at a luxury villa where “nothing is off the menu”.

If this sounds like I have a preference in this two-man horse-race, let me point you to the excellent work of my colleague Caroline Molloy, who has for many years documented the disastrous track record of Johnson’s rival, Jeremy Hunt, when he was in charge of the nation’s healthcare.

Poverty of choice in this contest would be a wild understatement.

Useful friends

Plenty of column inches have already been devoted to the democratic outrage that a prime minister for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland is to be chosen by a small, self-selecting group of mainly white men in the south-east of England.

[pull quote: Johnson’s relationship with Evgeny Lebedev is particularly valuable]

Far less attention has been devoted to the valuable media friendships that the man who will probably be the next prime minister has cultivated: friendships which appear to have bought him an astonishing level of press subservience, just as Tony Blair and David Cameron formed close alliances with Rupert Murdoch.

Johnson’s relationship with Evgeny Lebedev, the proprietor of London’s Evening Standard newspaper, is particularly valuable – the Standard is a freesheet monopoly across the London, distributed to millions of commuters every week. When openDemocracy previously revealed a ‘cash for column inches’ scandal involving the paper – which had sold positive advertorial dressed up as news to Uber, Google and other companies – we asked politicians from all the major UK parties to speak about the story on the record. None would. They were too afraid of the power the newspaper wielded – several even admitted this to us.

The Standard’s editor, George Osborne, used to be an outspoken Boris critic: as chancellor he had been on the opposite side over Brexit, after which his paper frequently lambasted Johnson and other Tory hard-Brexiteers. But all that has changed now, with Osborne rumoured to be seeking a return to politics. To do so, he’ll need to curry favour with the new boss.

The Standard now deems Boris “the candidate who might just get Britain feeling good about itself again… he can put his party, and his country, back on track.”

Lavish PR – but who’s paying?

Boris’s PR makeover has largely been credited to Lynton Crosby, the controversial Australian PR guru who also ran Johnson’s successful London mayoral bids – as well as Theresa May’s disastrous 2017 election campaign and Zac Goldsmith’s disgraceful, racist dog-whistling London mayoral bid.

This time round, Crosby has managed to enforce hitherto unseen discipline on Johnson. The gaffe-prone candidate has stayed remarkably on script (or, more to the point, has said very little).