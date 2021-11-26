Will the latest review into English football bring about any real change?

About once a decade, English football, driven by a financial or governance crisis, is subjected to an official report that calls for massive structural change... and then nothing happens.

In the late 1990s, the Labour government commissioned the Football Task Force report, whose recommendations were so watered down it was nearly transparent. In 2011, after blistering criticism from a parliamentary select committee into football governance, Hugh Robertson, then the minister of sport, promised to legislate for change – and singly failed to do so.

Fast forward a decade and here we are again. In May 2021, 12 leading European clubs, six of them English, proposed for a microsecond to break away from their national leagues and create their own transnational competition. Almost instantly doomed, the ‘European Super League’ barely had time to breathe before a huge wave of fan protest and widespread public opprobrium brought about its swift and brutal end.

Having initially given the plan a green light, the UK government’s populist radar was still sufficiently alert to execute a sharp U-turn, a manoeuver it has become rather adept at performing, to oppose the new league and ask the ex-minister of sport, Tracey Crouch, to lead an inquiry. The review would take its cue from a consultation with fans, and fan representatives, with a view to preventing such breakaways in the future, while addressing the governance of the game more widely.

On Thursday, the Fan-Led Review of Football Governance published its final report. Like its predecessors, the review concluded that English football cannot regulate itself and its money responsibly, nor properly take the interests of fans and communities into account. Conflicts of interest are everywhere, much like in Parliament, and the FA doesn’t have the institutional capacity or the political power to regulate the leagues. The leagues are in the same position vis a vis their clubs. Fans and communities are barely represented in any of these organisations and so the game is governed without much reference to them.

Given this, the review says legislation is required to create an Independent Regulator for English Football (IREF) – though one can only hope someone can conjure a better name – and endow it with sufficient power to do the job; in particular to create a licensing system, which would require clubs and leagues to annually comply with a range of financial and governance requirements.

The detailed conditions of these licenses are yet to be determined but there would be much closer control on subsidies from owners to their clubs and on loss-making and running up debt. The regulator would also, as a condition of awarding a license, be able to insist on higher standards of internal governance and transparency in football clubs, including a much more substantial commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion.