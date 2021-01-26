Tear gas is touted as safe against protesters. So why is it killing so many Kashmiris?

Shaheena Khan often replays the last conversation she had with her son, Asrar. “I was watching him from the balcony and called him to come have tea,” she recalled. “But he wanted to play another game.”

Asrar, who would have turned 19 this year, was a passionate cricketer. His friends even nicknamed him after Virat Kohli, the captain of India’s national cricket team. In August 2019, he was attacked by half a dozen police officers in riot gear as he played in the street in Srinagar, Kashmir’s largest city.

The day before the attack, the Indian government revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, a Muslim-majority state that had remained a disputed territory, with the power to make its own laws, since 1947. Thousands of troops entered the region, political and religious leaders were detained and all lines of communication to the outside world were blocked.

Protests erupted across Kashmir, particularly in Srinagar, where Indian security forces and Kashmir police rounded on protesters with teargas shells and pellet guns. As people fled through the streets, Asrar was caught in the melee.

When Shaheena heard the gunshots, she ran outside. “My son was lying down unconscious on the ground and all I could remember was Asrar telling me ‘Mother, something has happened to my eyes’,” she said. “Those were his last words.”

Thousands of teenagers like Asrar have been arrested in Kashmir, many have reported being tortured by authorities. | Safina Nabi, all rights reserved.

Asrar was admitted to hospital in a critical condition and put into a medically induced coma before being placed on a ventilator. After a month, he died of his injuries.

When the family filed a complaint against the police, the department claimed that Asrar was hit by stones thrown by protesters, despite X-rays scans confirming a head wound from a tear gas canister.

“The police tried to strike a deal with us,” said Firdous Khan, Asrar’s father. “They offered us money and a job, but we will not settle for the death of our son.” More than a year after filing a police complaint, no formal investigation has been launched into his death.

openDemocracy contacted the Srinagar police department for comment but did not receive a response.

‘Zero accountability’

The Khan family is one of many to have lost a relative to police violence in Kashmir. In the past two years alone, at least 91 civilians have been killed by Indian security forces, according to the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society. Thousands more were killed in the two decades before, many of them caught in the conflict between India and Pakistan, which both lay claim to the terrority.

Since the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept into power in 2014 there has been a marked rise in violence in the region. Kashmiris, threatened by anti-Muslim sentiment stoked by the government and repeated military campaigns in the region, have agitated for greater independence from India. In response, reports of killings, arbitrary detentions and use of torture by security personnel in Kashmir have grown.

A report published in 2019 by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights uncovered “allegations of serious human rights violations, notably excessive use of force by Indian security forces that led to numerous civilian casualties, arbitrary detention, impunity for human rights violations".

India refused to accept the findings and claimed that no civilians were killed during its takeover of Kashmir. However, human rights monitors say that at least six civilians were killed by Indian troops in days following the move.

“The standard practice of police in Kashmir has been to obfuscate and mislead when its personnel are involved in human rights violations or other crimes,” said Kashmiri human rights defender Khurram Parvaiz.

“Denying deaths due to so-called ‘non-lethal weapons’ is similar and follows the same pattern of denial. There is zero accountability among armed forces including the police,” he added.

Weapons banned for war, but not civilians