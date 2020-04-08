Disposable lives: how the plight of immigration detainees is highlighted during COVID-19

On the 20 March the government asked pubs, restaurants, gyms and other social venues to close. Detention centres, however, are still running. Inside, people are unable to follow the government’s instructions to socially distance. Hygiene and ventilation is poor and cleaning products are scarce. I have heard deeply concerning first-hand accounts of this rapidly developing crisis.

"If there's an outbreak in here we’ll be like sitting ducks” Steven, one of our clients at Bail for Immigration Detainees, told us. “80% or 90% of us will pick it up because we are all here together. If someone sneezes we’ll get it. The air is recycled, there's no windows or fresh air”. Steven (not his real name) has built his life in the UK and is separated from his four British children as a result of immigration detention.

The situation is critical for those that have health conditions that place them into a high risk category as defined by Public Health England. One of our clients is asthmatic and, since the COVID-19 outbreak, has been waking up with panic attacks and shortness of breath, and a feeling that he is suffocating. Another has hypertension and severe mobility issues and had been recognised, even before the outbreak of COVID-19, as being unfit to be in detention by doctors and medical experts examining his records.

Our clients have never felt that they are treated with basic dignity. This has only become more apparent in the last few weeks. Neither the government nor the private companies contracted to run detention centres have bothered to communicate the implications of COVID-19 to the detainees it places at risk. “We don’t find out nothing from them (staff), we have to ask each other.” said our client David (not his real name) detained in Brook House. “Today we can move around but just within the wing. We don’t have rights. Britain isn’t civilised, look what it is doing to people. I would never have thought this would happen in Britain... They don’t value people here.”

The Home Office holds around 400 people under immigration powers in prisons scattered across the UK. Like time-serving prisoners, they are subject to severe restrictions on liberty and isolated from legal and other forms of support without access to the internet, mobile phones or faxes. This has only worsened over the last month – clients have reported being locked in their cells for 23.5 hours per day.