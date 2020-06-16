Fighting the good fight: Labour activism during COVID-19 in Indonesia

It is perhaps no surprise, then, that the government has concentrated primarily on saving the economy, despite the attendant risks of that strategy. Its attempts to do so include allocating USD 26.36 billion – about 2.5% of the country’s GDP – for stimulus packages targeting healthcare, social protection and economic recovery. Measures targeting the vulnerable include the distribution of staples and direct cash aid, as well as free electricity for customers on the lowest available electricity supply and some low-cost housing. A raft of subsidies and loans have been put in place for micro, small and medium enterprises.

The manufacturing sector has been a target for the stimulus package. There are now tax incentives for manufacturers, including a deferral on company tax and accelerated VAT refunds in 19 sub-sectors. The government also announced a six-month tax exemption for manufacturing workers with an annual income of up to USD 12,500, a threshold generous enough to account for many in lower and middle management positions as well as those on the production line.

In addition, the Minister for Manpower urged provincial governors not only to actively manage the risks of the workplace transmission, but also to direct employers to pay the wages of workers forced into isolation or furloughed as a result of the virus. The government also expanded its labour insurance program to cover COVID-19 related job losses, under which affected workers are entitled to USD 62.50 per month (or around a quarter of the minimum wage in the capital) for three months.

Organised labour responds

With such generous measures in place, it would seem that the labour movement should have few concerns. But in Indonesia – as in many comparable countries – there is a big gap between policy and practice. Unions are right to be worried about the potential threat to members’ livelihoods and health.

Indonesia’s tiny labour movement was already under pressure when COVID-19 hit. It had done surprisingly well carving out space for itself since the Suharto regime fell, re-establishing independent unions that, though not strong on conventional measures, punched above their weight. In just two decades, these unions went from being politically invisible to being wooed by governors and presidential candidates. They also had some serious economic wins, leveraging their mobilisational power to convince government officials to side with them in local wage councils to achieve stunning increases in minimum wages. In 2013, the minimum wage increased by an average of 45 percent in metro areas. In one industrial district, it increased by a massive 57.6 percent.

But unions soon became the victims of their own success. After a massive surge in organised labour’s economic and political influence in the period between 2009 and 2014, the government hit back. In 2015, it introduced a formula by which minimum wage rises were to be calculated that effectively obliterated the function of the local wage councils as a bargaining arena. This, in turn, undermined unions’ political clout, which had been closely tied to their ability to turn members out to demonstrate during the annual cycle of minimum wage negotiations.

The government took further steps to tame the unions in February 2020, when it introduced its Omnibus Law on Job Creation to the legislature. The draft law, which promised to improve the ease of doing business and attract foreign investment, was set to amend 73 existing laws dealing with everything from environmental protection to tax provisions.

But, as the chair of the employers’ association has noted, “labour reform is the main spirit” of the draft law. Of particular concern to unions was the proposed reduction of severance payments, long a target of the business lobby, which in the absence of unemployment benefits provide vital support to retrenched workers trying to find a new job. But, if passed, the law would also remove provisions for paid leave for family reasons, relax controls on outsourcing and further adjust the minimum wage-setting process. In addition, dismissals could no longer be appealed in the industrial relations court.

Unions were already worried about the risks of factory closures, as well as the risks to members who could not work at home. But they were even more deeply exercised about the fact that the legislature was continuing to discuss the draft law.

Unions and environmental NGOs had begun mobilising before the COVID-19 had hit Indonesia, but social distancing regulations eliminated space for lawful protest. The unions had cancelled a planned demonstration on 23 March because of the pandemic. But eleven days later, when the legislature made the decision to go ahead with its deliberations, they threatened to mount a large-scale but socially distanced demonstration to stop the legislature in its tracks. Driving the process was Said Iqbal, the leader of the Confederation of Indonesian Trade Unions, who threatened to bring 50,000 workers together in protest outside the legislature. Responding to journalists’ questions about his plan to flout social distancing regulations, he responded by saying, “We feel threatened. First, the threat to our lives because we are still working during the pandemic. Second, the threat to our future due to the omnibus bill deliberation.”

The leaders of all three main confederations subsequently announced that a joint protest involving hundreds of thousands of workers would be staged on 30 April. Perhaps concerned about the social contagion effect – instructions had been issued directing police to take action against anyone who criticised officials for the way that they were handling the pandemic – Jokowi responded with alacrity, summoning the confederations’ leaders to the Presidential Palace on 22 April to hammer out a compromise.

Two days later, Jokowi announced that he had done a deal with the legislature to postpone discussion of the section of the draft law dealing with industrial relations. The postponement, he said, would provide an opportunity for stakeholder input. In response, the confederations called off the 30 April demonstration. They also instructed their affiliates to mark May Day not by descending on the streets, as they habitually did, but by donating medical equipment to hospitals and clinics and masks to retrenched workers and to members of the community.

Their social media campaigns have continued, highlighting health concerns and job losses during the pandemic, and the ongoing risks to workers associated with the Omnibus Law. At a time of great uncertainty, they had found a way to avert catastrophe, at least for the moment – in the process giving hope that they will continue to be able to fight the good fight post COVID-19.